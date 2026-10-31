ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Government Approves Female-To-Male Gender Change For Kota Teacher

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: A physical education teacher in Kota, Rajasthan, has transitioned from female to male after the Rajasthan government formally authorised an update to official records.

The teacher, formerly known as Mandodari Chaudhary, has legally changed his name to Rudra Jat. The Directorate of Education in Bikaner issued the order following the educator's request.

Confirming the approval, Director of the Board of Secondary Education, Lalit Kumar, said Jat would be recognised by his new name and gender in all future communications and government documentation. “The transition was approved under Rule 8A of the Rajasthan Service Rules, 1991. The changes to the official service records were authorised by the Senior Deputy Secretary of the Education Department in Jaipur under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019,” he said.