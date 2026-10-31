Rajasthan Government Approves Female-To-Male Gender Change For Kota Teacher
The Rajasthan government has formally approved the gender transition of Kota physical teacher Mandodari Chaudhary, who is now recognised as Rudra Jat, reports Manish Gautam
Published : October 31, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Kota: A physical education teacher in Kota, Rajasthan, has transitioned from female to male after the Rajasthan government formally authorised an update to official records.
The teacher, formerly known as Mandodari Chaudhary, has legally changed his name to Rudra Jat. The Directorate of Education in Bikaner issued the order following the educator's request.
Confirming the approval, Director of the Board of Secondary Education, Lalit Kumar, said Jat would be recognised by his new name and gender in all future communications and government documentation.
“The transition was approved under Rule 8A of the Rajasthan Service Rules, 1991. The changes to the official service records were authorised by the Senior Deputy Secretary of the Education Department in Jaipur under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019,” he said.
Born on February 25, 1997, the 29-year-old teacher has been in government service since 2019. Originally posted at the Government Girls' Upper Primary School in Nanta Mahal, Kota, Jat is currently on deputation at the District Education Officer’s office.
His colleagues told ETV Bharat that Jat maintained a masculine appearance and lived like a boy since childhood. “His passion for sports led him to a career as a physical training instructor. Following the gender transition, he has also begun growing a beard and moustache,” they said.
Government officials said that all relevant service and identity records have been updated to reflect his correct identity.
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