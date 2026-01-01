ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Girl Student Suicide Case: Victim's Father Welcomes CBSE Action Against Neerja Modi School

Kota: The father of a nine-year-old girl student from Rajasthan who ended her life due to bullying, has welcomed the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) revoking the affiliation of Neerja Modi School where she studied.

In an order issued on December 30, the CBSE said that the affiliation granted to the school up to Senior Secondary School Examination Level stands withdrawn with immediate effect. The board permitted the students in class X and XII to appear from the same school for session 2025-26. However, the students who are presently in class IX and XI shall be shifted to nearby school by Regional Officer, CBSE, Ajmer by 31.03.2026 for session 2026-27, added the CBSE. The board further said that the school shall not take any new admissions or promote the students of lower classes in IX and XI by natural progression.

The CBSE's move came nearly two months after the girl student ended her life after jumping from the fourth floor of the school building allegedly after being bullied by a boy during a Parent Teacher Meet in September, 2025.