Rajasthan Girl Student Suicide Case: Victim's Father Welcomes CBSE Action Against Neerja Modi School
The victim's father raised questions over the Rajasthan Police sluggish probe into the incident.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Kota: The father of a nine-year-old girl student from Rajasthan who ended her life due to bullying, has welcomed the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) revoking the affiliation of Neerja Modi School where she studied.
In an order issued on December 30, the CBSE said that the affiliation granted to the school up to Senior Secondary School Examination Level stands withdrawn with immediate effect. The board permitted the students in class X and XII to appear from the same school for session 2025-26. However, the students who are presently in class IX and XI shall be shifted to nearby school by Regional Officer, CBSE, Ajmer by 31.03.2026 for session 2026-27, added the CBSE. The board further said that the school shall not take any new admissions or promote the students of lower classes in IX and XI by natural progression.
The CBSE's move came nearly two months after the girl student ended her life after jumping from the fourth floor of the school building allegedly after being bullied by a boy during a Parent Teacher Meet in September, 2025.
The victim's father, who is currently in Kota with his family welcomed the CBSE's action but criticized the Rajasthan government for the alleged laxity in the action against the erring school.
He further raised questions over the police probe against the school authorities. “When we speak to the investigating officer, he says that the investigation is ongoing. He doesn't provide any information about what action has been taken against the teacher and principal. No action has been taken by the police. A proper audit of the school should be conducted and rules should be changed”.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Read More: