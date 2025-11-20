ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan’s Ghoomar Festival Enters Asia Book Of Records With 6,100 Women Performing Across Seven Divisions

Jaipur: The state-level Ghoomar festival in Rajasthan’s Jaipur entered the Asia Book of Records after 6,100 women performed the traditional Ghoomar dance simultaneously across seven divisional headquarters, officials said. Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism and Arts Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the festival by playing a drum on the football ground of Jaipur’s Vidyasagar Nagar Stadium late Wednesday evening.

Addressing the gathering, Kumari said, “Ghoomar is a celebration of Rajasthan’s cultural identity and soul which is why the festival is celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm. The participation of 6,100 women has been officially registered in the Asia Book of Records." Stressing on the need for collective efforts to promote traditional arts, she also added that the folk dance is an integral part of the state’s cultural heritage and needs to be preserved.

6,100 Women performed Ghoomar in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

“We are working to reconnect the new generation with the old culture that was slowly disappearing. With everyone’s cooperation, this event will be held again next year. The time has come to pass on Rajasthan’s folk cultures, arts, and heritage to younger generations," said the deputy CM highlighting the importance of organising large-scale events to promote Ghoomar, which she described as "synonymous with Rajasthani culture", on the global stage.