Rajasthan’s Ghoomar Festival Enters Asia Book Of Records With 6,100 Women Performing Across Seven Divisions
The Ghoomar festival brought together thousands of women from across Rajasthan to celebrate and promote the state’s folk culture.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST
Jaipur: The state-level Ghoomar festival in Rajasthan’s Jaipur entered the Asia Book of Records after 6,100 women performed the traditional Ghoomar dance simultaneously across seven divisional headquarters, officials said. Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism and Arts Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the festival by playing a drum on the football ground of Jaipur’s Vidyasagar Nagar Stadium late Wednesday evening.
Addressing the gathering, Kumari said, “Ghoomar is a celebration of Rajasthan’s cultural identity and soul which is why the festival is celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm. The participation of 6,100 women has been officially registered in the Asia Book of Records." Stressing on the need for collective efforts to promote traditional arts, she also added that the folk dance is an integral part of the state’s cultural heritage and needs to be preserved.
“We are working to reconnect the new generation with the old culture that was slowly disappearing. With everyone’s cooperation, this event will be held again next year. The time has come to pass on Rajasthan’s folk cultures, arts, and heritage to younger generations," said the deputy CM highlighting the importance of organising large-scale events to promote Ghoomar, which she described as "synonymous with Rajasthani culture", on the global stage.
घूमर महोत्सव 2025 का रंगारंग शुभारंभ कर प्रदेश की सभी माताओं और बहनों को इस एतिहासिक क्षण की बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं प्रेषित की।#GhoomarMahotsav2025 #Ghoomar #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/QXZvgchIhE— Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) November 19, 2025
The state government aims to develop a sustainable model that combines cultural traditions, innovation, and public participation to expand Rajasthan’s tourism sector. A long-term plan is being prepared to establish the Ghoomar festival as a cultural identity of the state. Besides, opportunities to include the event in national and international cultural calendars will also be explored, Kumari, who holds the portfolios for Tourism, Art, Literature, Culture, and Archaeology, informed.
Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, along with Diya Kumari, also joined in to encourage young participants. During the festival, the oldest form of Ghoomar was performed to the song “Ek baar ho piya Jaipur shahar padhar jo…” A short documentary on the late Padmashree Rajmata Govardhan Kumari, known for her contribution to Ghoomar and other folk dances, was also showcased.
Diya Kumari honoured participants with awards across categories. Jaipur and Jodhpur, each registering over 1,500 participants, became the first cities to enter the elite awards category. A total of Rs 2,34,000 was awarded in categories including best group dance, costume, jewellery, synchronisation, and choreography for these two divisions. The remaining five divisions received awards worth Rs 1,04,000.
