Rajasthan Gears Up For First Inter-State Tiger Translocation
A total of five tigers are being translocated from the Pench Tiger Reserve in MP to the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 11:52 AM IST
Kota: In the first inter-state tiger translocation in Rajasthan and only the 2nd in India, a tigress is being airlifted from the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh to the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi district.
The translocation follows permission from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and an understanding between the governments of both states.
As part of the programme, a team from Rajasthan Sugnaram Jat, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kota, and Field Director of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, and Dr. Tejendra Riyad, both from the Rajasthan Wildlife Department arrived at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh in November for the translocation of the tigress.
Once clearance from the defence ministry to use a helicopter to airlift the tigress comes, preparations for the first translocation kicked off last week, with the forest field teams from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh jointly kicking off the operation in the dense forest of the Pench Tiger Reserve. At least 10-12 teams, each consisting of three-four trained personnel, and four elephant squads have been deployed to comb through the forest to locate the tigress identified for translocation.
The plan is to tranquilize the tigress and airlift her to Rajasthan to the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi district. The search for the tigress in her suspected territory at Pench Tiger Reserve is ongoing. A total of five tigers are being translocated in the first phase.
Jat stated that two tigresses, PN 224 and PN 230 are being targeted for the translocation. It is understood that tigress PN 224 was tranquilized for fitting a radio collar. But the tigress removed the collar due to “discomfort”. It is now anticipated that it will take time to tranquilize her again to reattach the radio collar.
2nd Inter-state Tiger Translocation
The translocation of the tigers from Pench to the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan is only the country's second such project. The first attempt to relocate tigers across states was from Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve to Odisha's Satkosia Tiger Reserve in 2018. However, the project ended in failure.
According to CCF Jat, there are more than 100 tigers and tigresses in Pench Tiger Reserve. All of them are between 2 and 3 years old. The two tigresses, PN 224 and 230, that are being relocated are also adults. (With agency inputs)
Read More: