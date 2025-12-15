ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Gears Up For First Inter-State Tiger Translocation

Kota: In the first inter-state tiger translocation in Rajasthan and only the 2nd in India, a tigress is being airlifted from the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh to the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi district.

The translocation follows permission from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and an understanding between the governments of both states.

Krishna playing with her cub in a grassland by the famous pit 'lami ka nala' at Ranthambore, Rajasthan. (IANS)

As part of the programme, a team from Rajasthan Sugnaram Jat, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kota, and Field Director of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, and Dr. Tejendra Riyad, both from the Rajasthan Wildlife Department arrived at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh in November for the translocation of the tigress.

Once clearance from the defence ministry to use a helicopter to airlift the tigress comes, preparations for the first translocation kicked off last week, with the forest field teams from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh jointly kicking off the operation in the dense forest of the Pench Tiger Reserve. At least 10-12 teams, each consisting of three-four trained personnel, and four elephant squads have been deployed to comb through the forest to locate the tigress identified for translocation.