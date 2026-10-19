Rajasthan: Former Congress MLA Sanyam Lodha Gets Death Threat From ‘Bishnoi Gang’
Sanyam Lodha received three consecutive calls from international numbers on October 11, followed by an audio message in which the caller issued a death threat.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Sirohi: Former MLA and senior Congress leader Sanyam Lodha has received death threats from individuals claiming to be associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang and one Arju Bishnoi.
The receipt of calls from foreign phone numbers, along with offensive audio messages, has caused a stir within the police department. Given the sensitivity of the situation, the administration has immediately strengthened the former MLA's security.
An FIR (No. 165/26) was registered at the Sumerpur Sadar Police Station following a complaint filed on October 11.
According to reports, Lodha received three consecutive calls from international numbers on October 11. This was followed by an audio message in which the caller, claiming to be the brother of Arju Bishnoi, an associate of the Lawrence gang, issued a direct death threat. Following this incident, the former MLA submitted a written complaint to the Sumerpur Sadar Police Station in Pali district.
The individual who issued the threat claimed to be the brother of Arju Bishnoi, who is allegedly connected to the Lawrence gang. However, the caller's true identity and the extent of any actual ties to the gang can only be confirmed following a thorough investigation.
The police's cyber and technical units are now conducting an investigation based on call detail records (CDR), internet protocol (IP) addresses, and the audio messages received. An investigation is underway to determine whether the call actually originated from abroad or if a miscreant used virtual numbers to incite panic.
Concerns regarding Sanyam Lodha’s security have been raised previously. Some time ago, two shooters from the Lawrence gang, apprehended in Jodhpur by the Special Operations Group (SOG), revealed during interrogation that the former MLA was on their target list. The shooters had even conducted reconnaissance of his farmhouse in Sirohi and the surrounding areas.
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