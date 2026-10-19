ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Former Congress MLA Sanyam Lodha Gets Death Threat From ‘Bishnoi Gang’

Former Congress MLA Sanyam Lodha (with a beard). ( File photo )

Sirohi: Former MLA and senior Congress leader Sanyam Lodha has received death threats from individuals claiming to be associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang and one Arju Bishnoi.

The receipt of calls from foreign phone numbers, along with offensive audio messages, has caused a stir within the police department. Given the sensitivity of the situation, the administration has immediately strengthened the former MLA's security.

An FIR (No. 165/26) was registered at the Sumerpur Sadar Police Station following a complaint filed on October 11. According to reports, Lodha received three consecutive calls from international numbers on October 11. This was followed by an audio message in which the caller, claiming to be the brother of Arju Bishnoi, an associate of the Lawrence gang, issued a direct death threat. Following this incident, the former MLA submitted a written complaint to the Sumerpur Sadar Police Station in Pali district.