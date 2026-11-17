ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Forest Scientists Find New Species Of 'Peelu’, Publish Findings In Journal

This rare species is distinguished by its white, juicy and ripe fruits. ( ETV Bharat Udaipur )

Udaipur: Previously, only two species of 'Peelu' (Salvadora) — known locally as 'Meetha Jaal' and 'Khari Jaal' — were documented in Rajasthan. Now forest scientists have recorded the presence of a third species, 'Salvadora Alii', in the state for the first time.

This rare species is distinguished by its white, juicy, ripe fruits, whereas the two previously known species in Rajasthan bear pinkish-red fruits. 'Peelu' is an evergreen, highly versatile tree, prized for its delicious, juicy fruits.

Renowned Rajasthan-based forest scientists Satish Kumar Sharma, Anil Sarsawan, and Dilip Singh Solanki discovered this species in the districts of Jodhpur, Jalore, Bhilwara, and Bharatpur during their research and surveys. This first-ever record of the species in Rajasthan is considered significant for the study of the state's botanical diversity. The research detailing the discovery of 'Salvadora Alii' in Rajasthan has been published in Volume 15 (1) of the 'Journal of New Biological Reports'.