Rajasthan Forest Scientists Find New Species Of 'Peelu’, Publish Findings In Journal
This rare species is distinguished by its white, juicy, ripe fruits, whereas the two previously known species in Rajasthan bear pinkish-red fruits.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Udaipur: Previously, only two species of 'Peelu' (Salvadora) — known locally as 'Meetha Jaal' and 'Khari Jaal' — were documented in Rajasthan. Now forest scientists have recorded the presence of a third species, 'Salvadora Alii', in the state for the first time.
This rare species is distinguished by its white, juicy, ripe fruits, whereas the two previously known species in Rajasthan bear pinkish-red fruits. 'Peelu' is an evergreen, highly versatile tree, prized for its delicious, juicy fruits.
Renowned Rajasthan-based forest scientists Satish Kumar Sharma, Anil Sarsawan, and Dilip Singh Solanki discovered this species in the districts of Jodhpur, Jalore, Bhilwara, and Bharatpur during their research and surveys.
This first-ever record of the species in Rajasthan is considered significant for the study of the state's botanical diversity. The research detailing the discovery of 'Salvadora Alii' in Rajasthan has been published in Volume 15 (1) of the 'Journal of New Biological Reports'.
Elsewhere in India, this species has previously been documented in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. This discovery adds a new species of 'Salvadora' to Rajasthan’s botanical wealth and is regarded as a major achievement for the scientific documentation and conservation of the state's biodiversity.
Sharma explained that the species was first recorded globally in the Sindh province of Pakistan in 2010. Given the similarities in climate and natural conditions between Sindh and Rajasthan, forest scientists initiated studies and surveys to investigate the possibility of its presence in the region. After nearly 16 years of exploration and research, the species has finally been discovered in Rajasthan.
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