ETV Bharat / state

Cyber Fraudsters Create Fake Account Of Rajasthan Minister To Trap Victims

Alwar: Cyber ​​fraudsters are coming up with new tactics to trap their victims in Rajasthan's Alwar.

On Friday, cyber fraudsters created a fake account of State Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma on social media, sending out links and messages inviting people to join. Sharma informed people about the incident through a social media post and urged them to be vigilant against cyber fraud.

Sharma posted on social media that it has come to his attention that a fake account is being operated on social media with his name and photo. The account is being used to send messages to people attempting to link them to various groups, investment schemes, and other activities. He further wrote, "I want to clarify that this account has no connection with me. Please do not trust any such messages, links, or investment offers, nor share any personal or financial information with them."