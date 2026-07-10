Cyber Fraudsters Create Fake Account Of Rajasthan Minister To Trap Victims
Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma warned people against the account and sending money to anyone.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Alwar: Cyber fraudsters are coming up with new tactics to trap their victims in Rajasthan's Alwar.
On Friday, cyber fraudsters created a fake account of State Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma on social media, sending out links and messages inviting people to join. Sharma informed people about the incident through a social media post and urged them to be vigilant against cyber fraud.
Sharma posted on social media that it has come to his attention that a fake account is being operated on social media with his name and photo. The account is being used to send messages to people attempting to link them to various groups, investment schemes, and other activities. He further wrote, "I want to clarify that this account has no connection with me. Please do not trust any such messages, links, or investment offers, nor share any personal or financial information with them."
Sharma urged everyone to immediately report the fake account to prevent such fraud. He stated that public cooperation is the greatest force against cyber crime.
Cyber fraudsters have been extorting money from people in the name of investments by using photographs of political figures. Cyber fraudsters also extorted money from people by misusing the photograph of Ghanshyam Gurjar, the former chairman of the Alwar Municipal Council. Upon learning of the incident, the former chairman filed a complaint at the police station and urged people not to transfer money to anyone.
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