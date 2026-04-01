ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Forest Department Hikes Entry Fees For Ranthambore, Sariska By 10%

For Ranthambore, the new rates will come into effect from April 1 and in Sariska from April 2. ( IANS )

Sawai Madhopur/Alwar: Tourists visiting Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur and Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar will have to shell out higher amounts to catch a glimpse of tigers, as the Rajasthan forest department is implementing a 10% hike in entry fees.

For Ranthambore, the new rates will come into effect from April 1 and in Sariska from April 2. In addition to safaris, tourists will now also be required to pay an extra amount to visit the historic Pandupole Hanuman Temple located inside Sariska.

Ranthambore DFO Manas Singh said the forest department decided in 2016 to roll out an annual 10% increase in entry fees. Since then, park entry fees have been raised every year starting from April 1. "According to the forest department, the fee of Canter (open bus) safari for an Indian visitor has now been increased to Rs 986.63 from Rs 888," he added.

Singh said foreign tourists had to pay Rs 2,176.10 per person for a Canter tour, which has now been revised to Rs 2,399.63. Likewise, Indians previously paid Rs 1,455.17 for an open jeep tour in the park, which has now been increased to Rs 1,611.8. For foreign tourists, the same fee has been hiked from Rs 2,743.17 to Rs 3,024.8.