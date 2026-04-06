Rajasthan: Foreign Tourist Harassed By Five Youths Near Jaipur
A Japanese woman tourist was harassed by five youths near Jaipur's Amer Fort. Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the accused.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 12:02 PM IST
Jaipur: A shameful incident of harassment of a foreign woman tourist who had come to visit Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur, has come to light. Five youths harassed the woman tourist who was alone.
The police are actively investigating the entire matter. CCTV footage related to the incident is being examined to identify the accused youths.
An Amer police station officer, Gautam Dotasara, stated that a woman tourist from Japan, who had come to Jaipur, filed a complaint at the Amer police station.
In her complaint, the woman said she had visited Jaigarh Fort. She was approaching Jaigarh Fort from the rear of Amer Fort. She stopped to take photos, captivated by the natural beauty along the way.
Five Boys Harassed Her
Five young men present there approached her and started misbehaving. They forcibly harassed her. Shocked by this sudden incident, the woman became frightened and began shouting for help.
Showing courage, she managed to free herself from them and, in a state of fear and distress, ran towards the Amer Fort, where she informed the security guard of the entire incident. The woman had arrived in Jaipur 2-3 days earlier.
Investigation Begins
Upon receiving the information, police from the Amer police station reached the spot and gathered details about the incident. The police have registered the complaint and started their investigation. Teams have been formed to search for the accused.
Also Read: