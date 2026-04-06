ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Foreign Tourist Harassed By Five Youths Near Jaipur

Jaipur: A shameful incident of harassment of a foreign woman tourist who had come to visit Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur, has come to light. Five youths harassed the woman tourist who was alone.

The police are actively investigating the entire matter. CCTV footage related to the incident is being examined to identify the accused youths.

An Amer police station officer, Gautam Dotasara, stated that a woman tourist from Japan, who had come to Jaipur, filed a complaint at the Amer police station.

In her complaint, the woman said she had visited Jaigarh Fort. She was approaching Jaigarh Fort from the rear of Amer Fort. She stopped to take photos, captivated by the natural beauty along the way.

Five Boys Harassed Her