Rajasthan: Folk Artist Killed, 3 Injured As Wall Collapses During Dust Storm In Jaisalmer
A folk artist died on the spot, while three other artists, including one man and two women dancers, were injured in the incident.
By PTI
Published : June 2, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A 25-year-old folk artist was killed and three others were injured after a wall of a resort collapsed during a strong dust storm in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Tuesday.
A wall of the resort collapsed due to strong winds late Monday night, hitting several performers at a resort in the Sam tourist area, about 45 km from the district headquarters, the police said.
Swaroop Khan, 25, a folk artist and resident of Barisiyala village, died on the spot, the police said, adding that three other artists, including one man and two women dancers, were injured in the incident.
The injured were initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to Jaisalmer. They were subsequently referred to Jodhpur for further treatment, the police said.
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