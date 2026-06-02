ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Folk Artist Killed, 3 Injured As Wall Collapses During Dust Storm In Jaisalmer

A massive dust storm in Sikar on May 30 | Photo used as representation. ( ANI )

Jaisalmer: A 25-year-old folk artist was killed and three others were injured after a wall of a resort collapsed during a strong dust storm in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Tuesday.

A wall of the resort collapsed due to strong winds late Monday night, hitting several performers at a resort in the Sam tourist area, about 45 km from the district headquarters, the police said.