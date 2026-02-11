ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Five Killed After Car Jumps Divider, Hits Trailer On NH-21 In Dausa

Mangled remains of the car after it rammed into a trailer. ( Daus Police )

Dausa: Five people were killed and another youth was critically injured when a speeding car crashed into a trailer truck late Tuesday night on National Highway-21 near Kailai village in Dausa district, Rajasthan.

The accident occurred under the Sikandra police station limits after the vehicle reportedly lost control, hit the divider and veered into the opposite lane before the collision. The victims were on their way back after attending a wedding function.

According to police, the car was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, causing the car to hit the divider. The car then vaulted into the opposite lane and rammed head-on into an approaching trailer, leaving the vehicle mangled and trapping the occupants inside.

Upon hearing the impact, locals rushed to the highway and alerted authorities. Police and rescue teams soon arrived and began rescuing the occupants. Severe vehicle damage delayed the removal and transport of victims to hospitals.

While four men died on the spot, two others were injured and taken to the hospital. One succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to five.