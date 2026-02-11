Rajasthan: Five Killed After Car Jumps Divider, Hits Trailer On NH-21 In Dausa
Returning from a wedding, six friends met with disaster as their car hit a divider and crashed into a trailer, killing five.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
Dausa: Five people were killed and another youth was critically injured when a speeding car crashed into a trailer truck late Tuesday night on National Highway-21 near Kailai village in Dausa district, Rajasthan.
The accident occurred under the Sikandra police station limits after the vehicle reportedly lost control, hit the divider and veered into the opposite lane before the collision. The victims were on their way back after attending a wedding function.
According to police, the car was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, causing the car to hit the divider. The car then vaulted into the opposite lane and rammed head-on into an approaching trailer, leaving the vehicle mangled and trapping the occupants inside.
Upon hearing the impact, locals rushed to the highway and alerted authorities. Police and rescue teams soon arrived and began rescuing the occupants. Severe vehicle damage delayed the removal and transport of victims to hospitals.
While four men died on the spot, two others were injured and taken to the hospital. One succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to five.
Dr Vinod Meena, duty officer at Dausa District Hospital, said, “Two injured people from the accident near Kailai were brought here. One was declared dead after examination, while the other was referred to Jaipur due to his critical condition.”
He added, “One was named Samay, and the other is Naveen, who has been referred to Jaipur.”
The deceased were identified as Lokesh, Dilkhush, Manish, Ankit and Samay Singh. All were residents of Kalakho village and reportedly close friends.
The bodies have been kept in mortuaries for post-mortem examination, as legal formalities are carried out.
News of the tragedy shocked Kalakho. Police have registered a case and begun investigating. Initial findings suggest overspeeding and loss of control. Officials said the exact sequence will be confirmed after a detailed probe.
Also Read: