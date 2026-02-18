ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Firecracker Factory Fire: Owner, Manager Arrested After Hours Of Questioning

Police said that the burnt factory along with two more facilities were operating illegally by the accused.

Smoke billows out from a burning firecracker factory in Bhiwadi
Smoke billows out from a burning firecracker factory in Bhiwadi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Khairthal: Police on Wednesday arrested factory owner Hemant Kumar Sharma and manager Abhinandan Tiwari in connection with the Feb 16 firecracker factory blast in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi which left seven workers charred to death.

On Monday, seven workers were burned alive in the explosion, while four others suffered serious burns in an explosion in the factory in Bhiwadi's Khushkheda Industrial Area.

In the subsequent investigation in the case, police had detained factory owner Hemant Kumar Sharma and manager Abhinandan Tiwari for questioning. Both of them were formally arrested in the case today.

Firefighters extinguish flames at firecracker factory in Bhiwadi
Firefighters extinguish flames at firecracker factory in Bhiwadi (ETV Bharat)

Bhiwadi Additional SP Atul Sahu stated that the factory that caught fire on Monday and another factory and a warehouse seized by the police on Tuesday are owned by arrested accused Hemant Kumar Sharma, a resident of Shahjahanpur (Kotputli-Behror). All three properties were leased in Hemant's name, he said, adding illegal firecrackers were being manufactured at all locations.

“Machinery, raw materials, and firecracker-making equipment were recovered from the factory, while a large consignment of finished illegal firecrackers was recovered from a nearby warehouse,” he said.

Burnt windows of the firecracker factory in Bhiwadi
Burnt windows of the firecracker factory in Bhiwadi (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur Range Inspector General (IG) had hinted about the arrest of the factory owner and manager at a media briefing on Tuesday. It is learnt that the role of the accused Hemant Kumar Sharma's brother, Yogesh Kumar Sharma, a head constable in the Bhiwadi Police Department, is being investigated in the case.

Read More:

  1. Seven Workers Charred To Death In Fire At Factory In Rajasthan, PM Condoles Loss Of Lives
  2. Rajasthan Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Dump Body In Canal; Arrested

TAGGED:

FIRECRACKER FACTORY FIRE
RAJASTHAN FIRECRACKER FACTORY
FIRECRACKERS
RAJASTHAN LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.