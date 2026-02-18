Rajasthan Firecracker Factory Fire: Owner, Manager Arrested After Hours Of Questioning
Police said that the burnt factory along with two more facilities were operating illegally by the accused.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Khairthal: Police on Wednesday arrested factory owner Hemant Kumar Sharma and manager Abhinandan Tiwari in connection with the Feb 16 firecracker factory blast in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi which left seven workers charred to death.
On Monday, seven workers were burned alive in the explosion, while four others suffered serious burns in an explosion in the factory in Bhiwadi's Khushkheda Industrial Area.
In the subsequent investigation in the case, police had detained factory owner Hemant Kumar Sharma and manager Abhinandan Tiwari for questioning. Both of them were formally arrested in the case today.
Bhiwadi Additional SP Atul Sahu stated that the factory that caught fire on Monday and another factory and a warehouse seized by the police on Tuesday are owned by arrested accused Hemant Kumar Sharma, a resident of Shahjahanpur (Kotputli-Behror). All three properties were leased in Hemant's name, he said, adding illegal firecrackers were being manufactured at all locations.
“Machinery, raw materials, and firecracker-making equipment were recovered from the factory, while a large consignment of finished illegal firecrackers was recovered from a nearby warehouse,” he said.
Jaipur Range Inspector General (IG) had hinted about the arrest of the factory owner and manager at a media briefing on Tuesday. It is learnt that the role of the accused Hemant Kumar Sharma's brother, Yogesh Kumar Sharma, a head constable in the Bhiwadi Police Department, is being investigated in the case.
