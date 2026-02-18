ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Firecracker Factory Fire: Owner, Manager Arrested After Hours Of Questioning

Khairthal: Police on Wednesday arrested factory owner Hemant Kumar Sharma and manager Abhinandan Tiwari in connection with the Feb 16 firecracker factory blast in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi which left seven workers charred to death.

On Monday, seven workers were burned alive in the explosion, while four others suffered serious burns in an explosion in the factory in Bhiwadi's Khushkheda Industrial Area.

In the subsequent investigation in the case, police had detained factory owner Hemant Kumar Sharma and manager Abhinandan Tiwari for questioning. Both of them were formally arrested in the case today.