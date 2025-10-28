ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Farmers Protest Over Custodian Land; MLA Mukesh Bhakar Injured During Scuffle With Police

Kuchaman City: Tension flared up in Rajasthan's Didwana on Monday after thousands of farmers launched a massive agitation near the Collectorate protesting the administration's recent move to declare custodian land in as many as 19 villages around the district headquarters as government property.

During the demonstration, the farmers were joined by communist leader and former Rajya Sabha member Vrinda Karat, Sikar MP Amararam, Ladnun MLA Mukesh Bhakar, former Didwana MLA Chetan Dudi and former MLA Balwan Poonia.

The farmers accused the government of forcibly seizing their land and vowed to continue their agitation until their land was returned.

Situation turned chaotic when the protesters tried to barge into the District Collector's office. Police closed the main gate and set up barricades to prevent the farmers. However, a scuffle broke out between police and farmers out as Amararam, Mukesh Bhakar, Chetan Dudi and Balwan Poonia climbed the barricades and shouted slogans. Several protesters were pushed down the barricades.

While trying to enter the Collectorate, Ladnun MLA Mukesh Bhakar fell from a barricade and suffered a fracture in his left leg. He was immediately taken to the hospital for necessary treatment.