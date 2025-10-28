Rajasthan Farmers Protest Over Custodian Land; MLA Mukesh Bhakar Injured During Scuffle With Police
Dispute over declaring custodian land in 19 villages as government property turned intense after thousands of farmers gheraoed the Collectorate and staged a massive protest.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 10:56 AM IST
Kuchaman City: Tension flared up in Rajasthan's Didwana on Monday after thousands of farmers launched a massive agitation near the Collectorate protesting the administration's recent move to declare custodian land in as many as 19 villages around the district headquarters as government property.
During the demonstration, the farmers were joined by communist leader and former Rajya Sabha member Vrinda Karat, Sikar MP Amararam, Ladnun MLA Mukesh Bhakar, former Didwana MLA Chetan Dudi and former MLA Balwan Poonia.
The farmers accused the government of forcibly seizing their land and vowed to continue their agitation until their land was returned.
Situation turned chaotic when the protesters tried to barge into the District Collector's office. Police closed the main gate and set up barricades to prevent the farmers. However, a scuffle broke out between police and farmers out as Amararam, Mukesh Bhakar, Chetan Dudi and Balwan Poonia climbed the barricades and shouted slogans. Several protesters were pushed down the barricades.
While trying to enter the Collectorate, Ladnun MLA Mukesh Bhakar fell from a barricade and suffered a fracture in his left leg. He was immediately taken to the hospital for necessary treatment.
Later, a delegation of farmers met District Collector Mahendra Khadgawat and voiced strong opposition to the declaration of custodian lands as government property. They demanded that no farmer be evicted and that those occupying custodian lands be granted tenancy rights.
A protesting farmer said, "We and our families have been cultivating these lands for around 78 years, before and after independence. These lands were never custodian properties but ancestral farmlands where many houses and colonies now exist."
"The district administration is illegally taking these lands under its protection. Protests will intenfy if the government attempts to seize our property," he added.
During Partition of India in 1947, when several Muslim families migrated to Pakistan, their land was then declared custodian lands by the government. However, relatives of many who migrated stayed back in India and continued farming on these lands. Farmers have alleged that the government's recent move to declare these lands as government property has put their homes and livelihoods at risk.
So far, no response has been received from government official(s) in this regard.
