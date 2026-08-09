Rajasthan: Farmer’s Five Lakh Buried In Land, Eaten By Termite
Fearing theft, the farmer had buried a bag containing approximately Rs 5 lakh in his field a year ago; termites devoured most of the currency.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
Balotra: His money came from the land and went into the land. A bizarre incident has come to light in Rajasthan’s Balotra district where termites destroyed a farmer's Rs 5 lakh cash. The incident occurred in Nevai village, under the Pachpadra police station area. Fearing theft, the farmer had buried a bag containing approximately Rs 5 lakh in his field a year ago. When he went to retrieve the money, he forgot the exact spot where he had buried it.
Two days ago, while sowing crops in the field, he stumbled upon the buried bag of notes. Upon opening it, he was shocked to find that termites had devoured most of the currency.
The affected farmer, Mangilal, explained that he had sold a plot of land a year ago, earning around Rs 5 lakh. Fearing theft, he buried the money in a bag within a pit in his field. Mangilal said that when he later went to retrieve the cash, he could not recall the specific location in the field where he had buried the bag. Eventually, giving up the search, he left the village to work as a labourer elsewhere.
The farmer recounted that two days ago, while overseeing sowing operations in his field, he discovered the bag containing the money. When he opened it, he found the notes had been eaten by termites; only small fragments remained. He visited the bank to exchange the termite-damaged notes, but the bank refused to accept them. However, bank officials mentioned that notes with intact serial numbers, signatures, and other crucial details could potentially be exchanged, though this would require a visit to Jaipur.
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