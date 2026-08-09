ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Farmer’s Five Lakh Buried In Land, Eaten By Termite

Mangilal found the notes had been eaten by termites; only small fragments remained. ( ETV Bharat Balotra )

Balotra: His money came from the land and went into the land. A bizarre incident has come to light in Rajasthan’s Balotra district where termites destroyed a farmer's Rs 5 lakh cash. The incident occurred in Nevai village, under the Pachpadra police station area. Fearing theft, the farmer had buried a bag containing approximately Rs 5 lakh in his field a year ago. When he went to retrieve the money, he forgot the exact spot where he had buried it. Two days ago, while sowing crops in the field, he stumbled upon the buried bag of notes. Upon opening it, he was shocked to find that termites had devoured most of the currency.