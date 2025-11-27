ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Family’s Miracle Reunion: Man Missing For 40 Years, Found During SIR Campaign

Bhilwara: During the special intensive revision (SIR) campaign, which is being conducted in several states, the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan witnessed a touching reunion between a mother and son, leaving the entire region emotional.

Uday Singh Rawat, who had been missing for nearly 40 years, was reunited with his family and received a grand welcome.

In 1980, Uday, a resident of Jogidhora village, was in the eighth grade at a school in Suraj village, about four kilometres away. Due to poor financial conditions at home, Uday took a part-time job as a private security guard in Chhattisgarh. There, he met with a road accident and suffered memory loss.

“The family searched for Uday for decades but found no success. But the recent SIR campaign helped him reunite,” officials said.

Recently, during the SIR campaign, which is being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in several states across the country, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) encountered Uday at a school in Suraj village, where he had come to enquire about his voter ID, they said.

“When Uday came to the school, a teacher, Jeevan Singh, who studied with him, recognised him and informed his family,” Ramakrishna Verma, principal of Suraj’s Government Senior Secondary School, said.

Jeevan Singh’s recognition brought Uday’s family from Jogidhora village to the school, where they were overwhelmed with emotion at seeing him again.