Rajasthan Family Awaits Return Of MBBS Student’s Body From Russia
Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST
Alwar: Nearly eight days have passed since Ajit Chaudhary, a 28-year-old MBBS student from Kafanwada village in the Laxmangarh area, was found dead in Russia; his family is still waiting for his remains to return home.
The delay has enhanced the family’s anguish and triggered outrage among residents, prompting them to hold a peaceful protest in Laxmangarh on Wednesday, demanding the immediate repatriation of Ajit’s body. Locals also observe a complete shutdown in the town on Thursday, leaving markets in Laxmangarh deserted.
“The central and state governments are delaying the return of Ajit’s body to India. We have repeatedly appealed to Alwar MP and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, but have received only assurances. It has been eight days since Ajit’s body was found in Russia,” said Bhaum Singh Chaudhary, Ajit’s uncle.
Singh alleged that the repeated calls to the Indian Embassy in Russia also proved futile, and they did not provide adequate assistance despite multiple calls from the family. “We have requested that the body be sent to India without a post-mortem, but neither has the post-mortem been conducted nor has the body been handed over,” he said.
The family is now in contact with Pradeep Bhandari, president of the Rajasthan Organisation for North America, who is working with them to bring Ajit’s body home, Singh added.
A third-year MBBS student at Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, Russia, Ajit had been missing since October 20. “His clothes, jacket, shoes and mobile phone were later found on the banks of the White River. Ajit last spoke to his family on October 19, and his body was found on November 6,” Bhim Singh said.
