Rajasthan Family Awaits Return Of MBBS Student’s Body From Russia

Alwar: Nearly eight days have passed since Ajit Chaudhary, a 28-year-old MBBS student from Kafanwada village in the Laxmangarh area, was found dead in Russia; his family is still waiting for his remains to return home.

The delay has enhanced the family’s anguish and triggered outrage among residents, prompting them to hold a peaceful protest in Laxmangarh on Wednesday, demanding the immediate repatriation of Ajit’s body. Locals also observe a complete shutdown in the town on Thursday, leaving markets in Laxmangarh deserted.

“The central and state governments are delaying the return of Ajit’s body to India. We have repeatedly appealed to Alwar MP and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, but have received only assurances. It has been eight days since Ajit’s body was found in Russia,” said Bhaum Singh Chaudhary, Ajit’s uncle.