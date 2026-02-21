Rajasthan: Falgun Lakhi Fair 2026 Begins At Khatu Shyamji; 35 Lakh Devotees Expected
The eight-day annual fair begins at Khatu Shyamji Temple with 6,500 police, 350 CCTVs, 192-hour darshan, smart traffic plan and strict safety measures.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST|
Updated : February 21, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Jaipur/Sikar: The eight-day annual Falgun Lakhi Fair at the revered Khatu Shyam Ji Temple in Rajasthan begins on Saturday, with full religious rituals and elaborate preparations. The fair will be held from February 21 to February 28 and is expected to draw nearly 35 lakh devotees, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the state.
Anticipating record-breaking footfall, the district administration, temple committee and Rajasthan Police have rolled out an extensive, multi-layered strategy covering security, traffic regulation, darshan management, crowd control and disaster response.
Special emphasis has been placed on modern technology, real-time surveillance and scientific crowd management systems to ensure that pilgrims experience a safe, smooth and spiritually fulfilling visit.
Religious Significance And Key Events
The Falgun Lakhi Fair is considered the most important annual celebration at Khatu Shyamji. The highlight will be the grand Rath Yatra on February 27 (Ekadashi) at 10.30 am. The procession will begin from the temple and pass through designated routes before returning.
Sensitive and narrow stretches along the route have been reinforced with barricades, the deployment of magistrates, and additional police. A special traffic diversion plan will be enforced that day due to the expected surge in devotees.
Mega Security Plan: 6,500 Personnel And 350 CCTV Cameras
Sikar Superintendent of Police Praveen Nayak Noonawat said this year’s arrangements are the most comprehensive ever. Around 6,500 police personnel will be deployed throughout the fair area. Surveillance will use 350 CCTV cameras for continuous crowd monitoring.
Home Guards, Scout Guides and volunteers will assist devotees throughout the event. Twelve police assistance booths equipped with wireless and landline facilities have been established to provide immediate help in cases of lost persons, missing belongings, or emergencies. Dedicated helpline numbers, 112 and 9667600788, will operate 24×7.
Information regarding missing persons and lost items will also be broadcast live, enabling faster reunions and greater reassurance for visitors.
DGP’s Appeal And Social Awareness Campaigns
Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma has appealed to devotees to strictly follow designated routes and parking zones, maintain discipline and cooperate with authorities. He has directed that anti-drug pledges be administered in holding areas and that a cybercrime awareness campaign be conducted during the fair. Police personnel performing outstanding service will be recognised and rewarded.
192 Hours Of Continuous Darshan
According to Shakti Singh Chauhan, president of the Shri Shyam Temple Committee, devotees will get 192 continuous hours of darshan after the temple doors open. Baba Shyam will appear daily in new adornments.
The temple has been decorated with 11,000 damrus associated with Lord Shiva and a massive 20-foot damru structure has been erected at the main entrance. Floral decorations include 108 varieties of flowers sourced from across India and abroad.
This year's special attraction features a 10-foot idol of Lord Krishna in Shyam form. The artisans depict him playing the flute and adorn him with a pearl-studded crown in green, red, and blue hues. They complete his look with a Vaijayanti garland.
Religious tableaux will also feature the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Artists include representations of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra of Puri; Ram Darbar of Ayodhya; Goddess Durga of Kolkata; and Lord Krishna from Vrindavan.
Additionally, 44 LED screens have been installed across the fairgrounds to display estimated darshan wait times, parking updates, security instructions, emergency contacts, aarti schedules and weather alerts.
Special Pedestrian Corridor And Crowd Control Measures
For pilgrims walking, a 17-km pedestrian corridor has been built from Ringas to the temple. If crowds get too large, a 40-bigha holding area along the Ringas-Khatu Road will regulate entry using a block-based crowd management system.
An extra zigzag route from Mangilal Dharamshala via Rulaniya Dhani leads devotees to Lakhdataar Ground. Many footbridges separate pedestrians and vehicles, reducing congestion and improving safety.
VIP Darshan Suspended, Strict Restrictions Imposed
To maintain order, VIP darshan has been completely suspended. DJs, perfume bottles and thorny roses are prohibited within the temple premises. Devotional flags carried by pilgrims must not exceed eight feet in height.
Khatu town and Ringas Road are now full no-vehicle zones. Devotees can access darshan through 14 organised queue lines. These run from Charan Maidan to Lakhdataar Maidan using a structured 40-foot pathway.
Smart Traffic and Colour-Coded Parking System
Four major free parking zones have been developed and colour-coded to accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles expected daily.
- Bigha's servant: Yellow
- Sanwalpura: Green
- Lamiya Road: Blue
- Dantaramgarh: Pink
QR codes linked to these parking zones are being circulated to assist outstation pilgrims. Large balloons in corresponding colours have been installed for easy identification from a distance.
Vehicles arriving from Jaipur/Ringas will enter via Shahpura Cut (NH-52) toward the main parking. Roadways buses will approach via Hanuman Vatika (Chomu Bypass). Vehicles from Sikar/Palsana will use the Sanwalpura bridge route. Separate exit routes have been designated to prevent congestion.
More than 2,000 e-rickshaws will provide last-mile rides for Rs 25. Drinking water, medical services, and sanitation are ensured throughout the fair.
Real-Time Updates and Safety Guidelines
Real-time traffic updates will be shared on the Rajasthan Police’s official social media platforms. QR-code-based guidance systems will help devotees navigate routes efficiently.
Police safety advisories ask devotees not to leave children or the elderly alone. Place identification slips in children’s pockets. Pilgrims should secure valuables, avoid eating food from strangers, report suspicious activity, and avoid touching unattended objects.
Authorities have cautioned against rumours, prohibited weapons or inflammable items, and online donation scams. Devotees are instructed to park vehicles only in designated areas and contact 112 in case of an emergency.
Also Read: