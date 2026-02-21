ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Falgun Lakhi Fair 2026 Begins At Khatu Shyamji; 35 Lakh Devotees Expected

Jaipur/Sikar: The eight-day annual Falgun Lakhi Fair at the revered Khatu Shyam Ji Temple in Rajasthan begins on Saturday, with full religious rituals and elaborate preparations. The fair will be held from February 21 to February 28 and is expected to draw nearly 35 lakh devotees, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the state.

Anticipating record-breaking footfall, the district administration, temple committee and Rajasthan Police have rolled out an extensive, multi-layered strategy covering security, traffic regulation, darshan management, crowd control and disaster response.

Special emphasis has been placed on modern technology, real-time surveillance and scientific crowd management systems to ensure that pilgrims experience a safe, smooth and spiritually fulfilling visit.

Religious Significance And Key Events

The Falgun Lakhi Fair is considered the most important annual celebration at Khatu Shyamji. The highlight will be the grand Rath Yatra on February 27 (Ekadashi) at 10.30 am. The procession will begin from the temple and pass through designated routes before returning.

Sensitive and narrow stretches along the route have been reinforced with barricades, the deployment of magistrates, and additional police. A special traffic diversion plan will be enforced that day due to the expected surge in devotees.

Mega Security Plan: 6,500 Personnel And 350 CCTV Cameras

Sikar Superintendent of Police Praveen Nayak Noonawat said this year’s arrangements are the most comprehensive ever. Around 6,500 police personnel will be deployed throughout the fair area. Surveillance will use 350 CCTV cameras for continuous crowd monitoring.

Home Guards, Scout Guides and volunteers will assist devotees throughout the event. Twelve police assistance booths equipped with wireless and landline facilities have been established to provide immediate help in cases of lost persons, missing belongings, or emergencies. Dedicated helpline numbers, 112 and 9667600788, will operate 24×7.

Information regarding missing persons and lost items will also be broadcast live, enabling faster reunions and greater reassurance for visitors.

DGP’s Appeal And Social Awareness Campaigns

Rajasthan Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma has appealed to devotees to strictly follow designated routes and parking zones, maintain discipline and cooperate with authorities. He has directed that anti-drug pledges be administered in holding areas and that a cybercrime awareness campaign be conducted during the fair. Police personnel performing outstanding service will be recognised and rewarded.

192 Hours Of Continuous Darshan

According to Shakti Singh Chauhan, president of the Shri Shyam Temple Committee, devotees will get 192 continuous hours of darshan after the temple doors open. Baba Shyam will appear daily in new adornments.

The temple has been decorated with 11,000 damru s associated with Lord Shiva and a massive 20-foot damru structure has been erected at the main entrance. Floral decorations include 108 varieties of flowers sourced from across India and abroad.

This year's special attraction features a 10-foot idol of Lord Krishna in Shyam form. The artisans depict him playing the flute and adorn him with a pearl-studded crown in green, red, and blue hues. They complete his look with a Vaijayanti garland.