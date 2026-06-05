Elderly Rabies Patient Dies In Son's Lap Outside Rajasthan Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence
Tej Singh, 73, had been bitten by a rabid dog a month ago but relied on traditional remedies, his son, Nahar Singh, said.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Bharatpur: A 73-year-old man suffering from severe rabies symptoms died in the lap of his son outside the RBM (Raja Bahadur Memorial) Hospital here on Thursday morning, after allegedly being denied admission and treatment.
The deceased, identified as Tej Singh, a resident of Nag Sui village in Khoh area of Deeg district, had reportedly been bitten by a stray dog nearly a month ago.
Instead of seeking immediate medical treatment and anti-rabies vaccination, the elderly man relied on traditional remedies and treated the wound himself, his son Nahar Singh said.
Initially, Tej Singh's condition looked normal. Later, the rabies virus gradually affected his body, and his health deteriorated. He showed symptoms associated with rabies, including fear of water, restlessness, extreme discomfort among other things.
Tej Singh was first taken to the hospital in Deeg and later referred to RBM Hospital for advanced treatment.
Nahar alleged that doctors at RBM Hospital did not properly examine his father. "After observing his condition from a distance, they advised us to shift him to Jaipur, saying the patient was suffering from rabies," Nahar told ETV Bharat.
Repeated pleas allegedly fell on deaf ears. Nahar alleged that the hospital neither admitted his father nor provided any treatment to ease his suffering. "My wife and I folded our hands before doctors and requested at least some form of relief medication or injection to reduce his pain, but no assistance was provided," he said.
The family attempted to take Tej to Jaipur in an ambulance. Due to the advanced stage of rabies, the patient could not tolerate the closed environment of the vehicle. His discomfort and breathing distress doubled during the journey, forcing the family to return to Bharatpur.
"We spent the entire night on the hospital premises seeking help, but no one attended to him. My father died in my lap in a park inside the hospital premises," Nahar said.
The family later returned to their village without even conducting a post-mortem.
Dr Nagendra Bhadauria, PMO (principal medical officer) of RBM Hospital, claimed he was not aware of the incident. "Neither the staff informed me nor did the family approach higher authorities regarding the matter," the official said.
While accepting the incident as serious, Dr Bhadauria said an investigation would be conducted and strict action would be taken in case of negligence.
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