ETV Bharat / state

Elderly Rabies Patient Dies In Son's Lap Outside Rajasthan Hospital, Family Alleges Negligence

Bharatpur: A 73-year-old man suffering from severe rabies symptoms died in the lap of his son outside the RBM (Raja Bahadur Memorial) Hospital here on Thursday morning, after allegedly being denied admission and treatment.

The deceased, identified as Tej Singh, a resident of Nag Sui village in Khoh area of Deeg district, had reportedly been bitten by a stray dog nearly a month ago.

Instead of seeking immediate medical treatment and anti-rabies vaccination, the elderly man relied on traditional remedies and treated the wound himself, his son Nahar Singh said.

Initially, Tej Singh's condition looked normal. Later, the rabies virus gradually affected his body, and his health deteriorated. He showed symptoms associated with rabies, including fear of water, restlessness, extreme discomfort among other things.

Tej Singh was first taken to the hospital in Deeg and later referred to RBM Hospital for advanced treatment.

Inconsolable family members near Tej Singh's dead body (ETV Bharat)

Nahar alleged that doctors at RBM Hospital did not properly examine his father. "After observing his condition from a distance, they advised us to shift him to Jaipur, saying the patient was suffering from rabies," Nahar told ETV Bharat.