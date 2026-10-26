ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Drought: 80 Tehsils, 14 Districts Declared Drought Hit, Western Districts Hit Hardest

Drought crisis in Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The below-average rainfall during the monsoons this year have started to show its effect in several parts of Rajasthan, where drought-like conditions are being reported. With crops withering in the fields, water sources drying up, and a growing shortage of fodder for livestock, the state government has declared 80 tehsils across 14 districts as severely or moderately drought-affected.

A notification to this effect was issued by the state government on Sunday. This decision paves the way for initiating relief operations in the affected areas, arranging fodder and water for livestock, and providing assistance to farmers.

Predictably, the impact of the drought is most severe in the districts of western Rajasthan. Several districts — including Pali, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Barmer, Balotra, and Jodhpur — have recorded rainfall well below normal levels. The lack of rain has adversely affected Kharif crops, leading to a financial crisis for farmers. Meanwhile, in rural areas, livestock herders are also struggling to secure fodder and water for their animals. 80 tehsils, 14 districts According to the notification issued by the state government, 12 tehsils in Jodhpur district have been declared drought-affected. The list also includes 10 tehsils each in Jalore and Barmer, nine in Balotra, eight in Pali, and seven each in Dungarpur, Jaisalmer and the newly-formed Phalodi district. Furthermore, three tehsils in Banswara; two each in Beawar, Churu, and Bikaner; and one each in Nagaur and Sirohi, have been declared drought-affected. In identifying these affected tehsils, the government has taken into account not only the rainfall deficit, but also the condition of crops and availability of water. This decision will enable district administrations to take necessary relief and rescue measures to address the drought situation. Severely Affected Tehsils The government has categorised a number of tehsils as severely drought-affected. These include Garhi and Arthuna tehsils in Banswara district; Gadra Road, Chohtan, Barmer, Baytu, Sedwa, Ramsar, Shiv, Dhanau, and Barmer Rural in Barmer district; Gudhamalani, Kalyanpur, and Pachpadra tehsils in Balotra district; Rajgarh tehsil in Churu, and Aspur, Galiakot, Jhothripal, and Sagwara tehsils in Dungarpur. In Jaisalmer district, action has been taken in response to drought conditions in Fatehgarh, Bhaniyana, Sam, and Ramgarh tehsils. In Jalore district, Ahor, Chitalwana, Jaswantpura, Bagoda, Bhinmal, Raniwara, Sanchore, Sayla, and Bhadrajun tehsils have been declared severely drought-affected. In Jodhpur district, several tehsils, including Osian, Tinwari, Balesar, Bawari, Shergarh, Shekhala, Phalodi, Baap, Bapini, and Au, have also been included in the severely drought-affected list; just like Sumerpur tehsil in Pali and Shivganj tehsil in Sirohi. Lowest Rainfall In Pali & Jaisalmer Rainfall data highlights the severity of the drought across the state. According to available figures, Pali district recorded 58 per cent less rainfall than the seasonal average. Jaisalmer experienced a rainfall deficit of 54 per cent, while Jalore saw a deficit of 50 per cent. Banswara received 39 per cent less rainfall than normal, and Sirohi recorded a deficit of 36 per cent. Rainfall in Jodhpur, Balotra, and Dungarpur districts has been recorded at 27 per cent, 28 per cent, and 24 per cent below normal, respectively. This deficit has directly impacted agricultural activities; crops have suffered due to a lack of sufficient soil moisture. In many areas, farmers are facing the prospect of declining yields and economic losses. The drought is also affecting animal husbandry; livestock owners are struggling due to a shortage of fodder in grazing lands and a lack of water in local sources. Consequently, ensuring the availability of fodder and water in the affected regions has become a major challenge for the administration. According to a notification issued by the Department of Disaster Management and Relief, the relevant legal provisions for areas declared as drought-affected will remain in force for six months. The government reached this decision after assessing various factors, including rainfall deficits, groundwater levels, surface water availability, and crop damage. While the notification is in effect, the administration will be empowered to take necessary measures to provide relief to those affected by the drought, including livestock owners. Fodder Depots For Affected Areas