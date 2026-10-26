Rajasthan Drought: 80 Tehsils, 14 Districts Declared Drought Hit, Western Districts Hit Hardest
State government revises list to include more tehsils in drought-affected list, will open fodder depots for relief operations in affected areas, reports Ashwini Pareek.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST
Jaipur: The below-average rainfall during the monsoons this year have started to show its effect in several parts of Rajasthan, where drought-like conditions are being reported. With crops withering in the fields, water sources drying up, and a growing shortage of fodder for livestock, the state government has declared 80 tehsils across 14 districts as severely or moderately drought-affected.
A notification to this effect was issued by the state government on Sunday. This decision paves the way for initiating relief operations in the affected areas, arranging fodder and water for livestock, and providing assistance to farmers.
Predictably, the impact of the drought is most severe in the districts of western Rajasthan. Several districts — including Pali, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Barmer, Balotra, and Jodhpur — have recorded rainfall well below normal levels. The lack of rain has adversely affected Kharif crops, leading to a financial crisis for farmers. Meanwhile, in rural areas, livestock herders are also struggling to secure fodder and water for their animals.
80 tehsils, 14 districts
According to the notification issued by the state government, 12 tehsils in Jodhpur district have been declared drought-affected. The list also includes 10 tehsils each in Jalore and Barmer, nine in Balotra, eight in Pali, and seven each in Dungarpur, Jaisalmer and the newly-formed Phalodi district. Furthermore, three tehsils in Banswara; two each in Beawar, Churu, and Bikaner; and one each in Nagaur and Sirohi, have been declared drought-affected.
In identifying these affected tehsils, the government has taken into account not only the rainfall deficit, but also the condition of crops and availability of water. This decision will enable district administrations to take necessary relief and rescue measures to address the drought situation.
Severely Affected Tehsils
The government has categorised a number of tehsils as severely drought-affected. These include Garhi and Arthuna tehsils in Banswara district; Gadra Road, Chohtan, Barmer, Baytu, Sedwa, Ramsar, Shiv, Dhanau, and Barmer Rural in Barmer district; Gudhamalani, Kalyanpur, and Pachpadra tehsils in Balotra district; Rajgarh tehsil in Churu, and Aspur, Galiakot, Jhothripal, and Sagwara tehsils in Dungarpur.
In Jaisalmer district, action has been taken in response to drought conditions in Fatehgarh, Bhaniyana, Sam, and Ramgarh tehsils. In Jalore district, Ahor, Chitalwana, Jaswantpura, Bagoda, Bhinmal, Raniwara, Sanchore, Sayla, and Bhadrajun tehsils have been declared severely drought-affected. In Jodhpur district, several tehsils, including Osian, Tinwari, Balesar, Bawari, Shergarh, Shekhala, Phalodi, Baap, Bapini, and Au, have also been included in the severely drought-affected list; just like Sumerpur tehsil in Pali and Shivganj tehsil in Sirohi.
Lowest Rainfall In Pali & Jaisalmer
Rainfall data highlights the severity of the drought across the state. According to available figures, Pali district recorded 58 per cent less rainfall than the seasonal average. Jaisalmer experienced a rainfall deficit of 54 per cent, while Jalore saw a deficit of 50 per cent. Banswara received 39 per cent less rainfall than normal, and Sirohi recorded a deficit of 36 per cent. Rainfall in Jodhpur, Balotra, and Dungarpur districts has been recorded at 27 per cent, 28 per cent, and 24 per cent below normal, respectively.
This deficit has directly impacted agricultural activities; crops have suffered due to a lack of sufficient soil moisture. In many areas, farmers are facing the prospect of declining yields and economic losses. The drought is also affecting animal husbandry; livestock owners are struggling due to a shortage of fodder in grazing lands and a lack of water in local sources. Consequently, ensuring the availability of fodder and water in the affected regions has become a major challenge for the administration.
According to a notification issued by the Department of Disaster Management and Relief, the relevant legal provisions for areas declared as drought-affected will remain in force for six months. The government reached this decision after assessing various factors, including rainfall deficits, groundwater levels, surface water availability, and crop damage. While the notification is in effect, the administration will be empowered to take necessary measures to provide relief to those affected by the drought, including livestock owners.
Fodder Depots For Affected Areas
The government has announced plans to establish fodder depots for livestock, and expand relief operations in the drought-affected regions. This is expected to provide relief to livestock owners who are struggling to procure fodder for their animals.
It will also be essential to ensure the availability of both fodder and water in these areas. The district administration will be authorised to make necessary arrangements based on the specific drought conditions. Further directives regarding the commencement of relief operations, the number of fodder depots to be set up, and the specific logistics for supplying water to the villages, are awaited.
Jogeshwar Garg, Chief Whip of the state government, stated that in response to the emergence of famine-like conditions in several parts of the state, the government has acted with sensitivity by declaring these areas drought-affected. He said all possible assistance would be provided to the affected areas and that fodder depots for livestock would be opened.
Welcoming the government's decision on 'X', Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel posted on social media that given the rainfall deficit and the condition of crops during the 2026 Kharif season (Samvat 2083), the decision to declare drought-affected areas, including his own Luni Assembly constituency, is a significant step in the interest of farmers.
Welcome Move, Though Delayed: Congress MLAs, MPs
While welcoming the inclusion of more tehsils in the list of drought-affected areas, Congress MP from Barmer-Jaisalmer, Umedaram Beniwal, said the delivery of relief has already been delayed. He pointed out that the residents of the Thar region, within his Parliamentary constituency, had long been demanding that the area be declared drought-affected, that cattle relief camps be established, and that the severe water shortage be addressed.
He added that there had been persistent demands to include Barmer and Balotra tehsils in the list, and claimed that several affected tehsils were omitted from the initial list, adding that some more tehsils were included only after a revised order was issued. The MP emphasised that merely declaring tehsils as 'drought-affected' is not enough; the government must ensure that relief reaches the ground immediately.
He also demanded the inclusion of Nokhada tehsil in the list of drought-affected areas, and urged the government to promptly set up cattle relief camps and to ensure regular water supply to villages and hamlets via water tankers.
Writing on social media, Congress MLA Harish Chaudhary, who represents Baytoo constituency in Balotra district, described the government's decision as a victory for the people of the region. He too highlighted that several drought-affected tehsils had not been included in the initial list. In this regard, he held discussions with government representatives and highlighted the challenges faced by these affected areas.
Chaudhary remarked that the inclusion of additional tehsils in the revised order is a step toward providing relief, though he noted that the government has already caused significant delay. He urged for the immediate establishment of fodder camps for livestock in the affected regions and the prompt provision of water via tankers.
Challenges Up Ahead
The declaration of 80 tehsils across 14 districts in Rajasthan as drought-affected has raised hopes for the commencement of relief operations in these areas. However, the actual benefit for farmers and livestock herders will depend on how quickly measures such as the setup of fodder depots, water supply, and other essential arrangements are implemented.
In villages impacted by deficient rainfall, it is crucial to compensate farmers for crop losses and ensure that livestock herders have access to sufficient fodder and water for their animals. In this context, the role of the district administration will be pivotal. Ensuring the timely delivery of relief to the drought-affected regions and guaranteeing that government assistance reaches the families in need will remain the primary challenge in the coming days.
Also Read: