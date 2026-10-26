ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Disturbed By Family Dispute, Man Murdered Two Nephews Before Taking His Own Life, Say Police

At the scene of crime. ( ETV Bharat file )

Dholpur: Driven by a family dispute and internal discord, Vishnu Kushwaha had murdered his two young nephews before taking his own life, revealed the police which investigated a case in which three bodies were found in Pura Sikaroda village — located within the jurisdiction of the Kanchanpur police station in Rajasthan’s Dholpur — on October 21.

"This case has been uncovered based on the post-mortem report and technical evidence. Due to a family dispute, Vishnu Kushwaha strangled his two nephews to death with a rope, and subsequently took his own life. A family dispute was the primary reason behind this crime," said Harendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Kanchanpur Police Station.

The bodies of the two children and Vishnu were found in the village fields. The police conducted their investigation based on statements from family members, post-mortem reports, and evidence related to the sequence of events. Circle Officer (CO) Manohar Lal said that information was received on the morning of October 21 regarding the presence of three bodies in the fields of Pura Sikaroda village. Upon receiving this information, the Kanchanpur police arrived at the scene. During the investigation, the body of 25-year-old Vishnu Kushwaha, a resident of Pura Sikaroda, was found hanging from a “babool” (acacia) tree by a rope. The bodies of his two nephews — Sunny, alias Ramkishore (aged approximately 8), and Manas (aged approximately 6) — were discovered in a nearby field. Following a report filed by the family, the police registered a case. CO Lal explained that the police investigation revealed ongoing tension within the family, stemming from strained interpersonal relationships and domestic circumstances. A dispute had arisen within the family about three months prior. Although family members attempted to resolve the issues through dialogue to restore normalcy, the underlying discord persisted. It was further noted that another dispute occurred within the family about 20 days before the incident, which led to a further breakdown in communication.