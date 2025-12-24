ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan 'Digital Arrest' Scam: 76-Yr-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 1.25 Cr By Fraudsters Posing As Cops

Alwar: A 76-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Alwar district, was allegedly duped of Rs 1.25 crore by cyber fraudsters posing as cops, claiming she had been involved in a money laundering case, police said on Wednesday.

The elderly woman was placed under a 'digital arrest' for seven days and coerced into transferring around Rs 1.25 crore. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the cyber police station. Police said Rs 50 lakh has been frozen in suspect bank account and further investigation is underway.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sharan Kamble, Rita (76), a resident of Scheme Number One in Alwar, has reported that between December 15 and 21, she received a phone call from a person posing as a police officer, claiming she was involved in a money laundering case where Rs 1.25 crore illicit money was transferred by her through RTGS to different accounts.