Rajasthan 'Digital Arrest' Scam: 76-Yr-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 1.25 Cr By Fraudsters Posing As Cops
The woman received a call from a person posing as police officer, who claimed she had transferred Rs 1.25 crore illicit money to various accounts.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
Alwar: A 76-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Alwar district, was allegedly duped of Rs 1.25 crore by cyber fraudsters posing as cops, claiming she had been involved in a money laundering case, police said on Wednesday.
The elderly woman was placed under a 'digital arrest' for seven days and coerced into transferring around Rs 1.25 crore. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the cyber police station. Police said Rs 50 lakh has been frozen in suspect bank account and further investigation is underway.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sharan Kamble, Rita (76), a resident of Scheme Number One in Alwar, has reported that between December 15 and 21, she received a phone call from a person posing as a police officer, claiming she was involved in a money laundering case where Rs 1.25 crore illicit money was transferred by her through RTGS to different accounts.
The victim, in her complaint, said individuals, posing as police officers, called her several times over seven days, assuring to remove her name from the money laundering case. The victim told police that a fake arrest warrant was issued in her name, which frightened her, causing her to transfer the money. Also, the cyber fraudsters intimidated and threatened her by having her speak to different people via video calls, the complaint stated.
ASP Kamble said during police investigation, it was discovered that the cyber fraudsters had made the victim transfer the money to an account in Bhubaneswar. The matter is being investigated, he added.
According to police, the victim lives alone in her house while her two daughters, both married, live in Delhi. She told that she was so terrified by the cyber fraudsters that she couldn't even talk to her daughters. When the fraudsters kept asking her for money even after transferring Rs 1.25 crore, she became suspicious and informed her daughters. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint and investigations were launched, police said.
