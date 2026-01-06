ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit 2026: State Launches AI & Machine Learning Policy

Jaipur: Rajasthan has launched its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) Policy 2026 at the Regional AI Impact Conference 2026, held alongside Rajasthan DigiFest X TiE Global Summit 2026.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada, and Rajasthan's minister of Information and Technology colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore were present at the summit.

The policy aims to align the state with national digital priorities and accelerate technology-led growth. Besides, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw also joined the conference virtually. Speaking at the event which concluded on Tuesday, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that AI is benefiting every section of society.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, technology is benefiting not only the youth but also farmers, women, and all sections of society. AI has improved services in the fields of health, medicine, and education,” Rathore said.

He said the event will lay a strong foundation for the future. "Just as electricity reached every home, in the coming times, AI will connect with every person, every home, and every industry," the minister added.

In his virtual address, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that AI is like a digital revolution and artificial intelligence has now become a part of our lives. “Under the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), a concrete roadmap has been prepared for AI. At present, large companies in Western countries are making profits by renting out AI facilities, but in India, the focus is on developing high-quality technology at a low cost,”Vaishnaw said.

He further said that 5,000 young people will be provided skill training by connecting them with small industries. An advanced AI data center will also be established in Jaipur, the minister added.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the Rajasthan AI Policy-2026 is being implemented and an Atal Gyan Kendra (Atal Knowledge Center) will be established. Modern libraries and digital facilities will be available here so that young people, even in remote villages, can benefit from technology. Sharma stated that investment agreements worth approximately ₹35 lakh crore were signed at the Rajasthan Global Investors Summit. Out of that, projects worth ₹8 lakh crore have already been implemented, he said, adding India should not just use AI but become its creator, which is why our government has introduced a policy on artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, said that the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit will be held in New Delhi in February. He said, "I had the privilege of coming to Jaipur, and Rajasthan is continuously developing in the information and technology sector. I observed that the state government is greatly encouraging startups in Rajasthan."

Key Features of the AI ​​Policy