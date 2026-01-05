ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan DigiFest-TiE Global Summit 2026: Smriti Irani Says AI Systems Need Course Correction On Gender Bias

Jaipur: The highlight of the second day of the Rajasthan DigiFest–TiE Global Summit in Jaipur was a fireside chat with Smriti Irani on Monday. Speaking on the theme “Leadership Beyond Labels”, the former Union Minister shared candid views on public life, leadership, startup mentorship and social impact.

She flagged concerns over gender bias in Artificial Intelligence (AI), noting that many AI systems are trained predominantly on male-centric data, and therefore require course correction.

Concern Over Gender Gaps In AI

The former Union Minister said her focus is not limited to women entrepreneurs alone, but also on strengthening micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). She said she is actively working to improve MSMEs’ access to venture capital.

Amid rising concerns about AI, she explained that data-related gaps, especially those affecting women, are embedded in many systems. Citing a study from the motor vehicle sector, she said women face a 44 per cent higher risk of physical injury in accidents, largely because safety protocols and AI testing models rely mainly on male data.

Two Startups, Tangible Outcomes

The former Minister said she has directly mentored two startups so far. The first has reached a valuation of around Rs 200 crore, reflecting the impact of strategic guidance and decision-making. The second startup operates in the health sector and was built from the ground up; it has received personal investment from Bill Gates. She described this as a significant milestone for Indian innovation.