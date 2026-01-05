Rajasthan DigiFest-TiE Global Summit 2026: Smriti Irani Says AI Systems Need Course Correction On Gender Bias
Published : January 5, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Jaipur: The highlight of the second day of the Rajasthan DigiFest–TiE Global Summit in Jaipur was a fireside chat with Smriti Irani on Monday. Speaking on the theme “Leadership Beyond Labels”, the former Union Minister shared candid views on public life, leadership, startup mentorship and social impact.
She flagged concerns over gender bias in Artificial Intelligence (AI), noting that many AI systems are trained predominantly on male-centric data, and therefore require course correction.
Concern Over Gender Gaps In AI
The former Union Minister said her focus is not limited to women entrepreneurs alone, but also on strengthening micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). She said she is actively working to improve MSMEs’ access to venture capital.
Amid rising concerns about AI, she explained that data-related gaps, especially those affecting women, are embedded in many systems. Citing a study from the motor vehicle sector, she said women face a 44 per cent higher risk of physical injury in accidents, largely because safety protocols and AI testing models rely mainly on male data.
Two Startups, Tangible Outcomes
The former Minister said she has directly mentored two startups so far. The first has reached a valuation of around Rs 200 crore, reflecting the impact of strategic guidance and decision-making. The second startup operates in the health sector and was built from the ground up; it has received personal investment from Bill Gates. She described this as a significant milestone for Indian innovation.
Continuing her account, Irani added that one mentored startup expanded to nine cities within a year and achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) exceeding Rs 150 crore, crediting the success to bringing diverse sectors and trade associations together on a common platform.
‘Sabka Prayas’ For A Stronger India
Irani emphasised that alongside “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, “Sabka Prayas (collective effort)” is equally essential. She added that her initiatives bring together multiple sectors, trade associations and market bodies, with support from the Gates Foundation; discussions are also underway with Tata Trusts, while Deloitte is associated as a knowledge partner. Such collaboration between society and policy, she said, can take India’s startup ecosystem to new heights.
‘My Victories Are Written In Defeat’
Reflecting on leadership, Irani spoke about challenges and opportunities across technology, policy, startups and public life. Returning to her personal journey, she candidly discussed lessons from electoral defeats, saying losses shaped her true victories.
“Victory and defeat should not be seen through a gender lens; it is about equality,” she said, adding that she has dedicated her life to public good. Irani also highlighted the real challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in India and shared her motivation for supporting women-led leadership initiatives.
