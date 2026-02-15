ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari Hasn't Responded To Her Son's Name In Epstein Files: Pawan Khera

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur today, Khera said over the last 12 years, the BJP has had a tradition of not listening to questions or matters that knock on their door, ignoring those, and focusing on headline management. "But this is no longer going to work, the public knows everything," he said.

In a post on his X handle on February 9, Khera alleged that Jeffrey Epstein had links to the 2018 birthday celebration of Sawai Padmanabh Singh, Diya Kumari's son. His post stated that the matter is only a "tip of the iceberg. Top to bottom, the BJP-Epstein links run deep".

Jaipur: Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday alleged that the name of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari's son has surfaced in the Jeffrey Epstein case but the BJP leader has not cared to respond till now.

Slamming the India-US Trade Deal, Khera said if the pact is so good then the government should present it to the public. "Even a class 5 student can tell that this deal is wrong," he said.

Citing an example, Khera said, "If the US imposes a condition on Bangladesh saying if it buys cotton from America, there will be a zero percent tariff, and if it does not, the tariff will increase, why would Bangladesh buy cotton from India? This has caused losses to India."

Khera claimed that BJP leader Piyush Goyal himself admitted that US imposed the same condition on India, either a zero percent tariff on cotton from US, or an 18 percent tariff. The government has harmed cotton farmers and also destroyed our textile industry, he added.

Further, Khera said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's role has always been a matter of regret. He said that there has never been such a biased Lok Sabha Speaker in independent India. Regarding the alleged uproar by Congress MPs in the Speaker's chamber, he said, everyone has seen what Birla has done.

Regarding the new Bangladesh government, the Congress leader said a new government has been formed but the events that have occurred in the last two-three years are a matter of grave concern. "Our governments learn about what is happening there through newspapers. Something happened during former PM Manmohan Singh's tenure as well, but we not only knew about it but also played an important role there. It is important for us to maintain a healthy democracy in our neighbouring countries," he added.