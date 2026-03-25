Rajasthan Deploys Solar-Powered Pipeline, GRP Tanks To Ensure Water For Wildlife In Mukundra Reserve
A solar-powered 38-km pipeline network now feeds 26 water points in Mukundra, reducing summer distress migration and strengthening the reserve’s fragile predator-prey balance sustainably.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Kota: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve has installed glass fiber reinforcement polyester (GRP) panel tanks to ensure year-round water availability for wildlife, particularly during peak summer months when scarcity forces animals to migrate to other territories.
The project also marks the first instance in North India where a pipeline stretching up to 12.5 kilometres has been laid inside a forest to supply water to wildlife habitats. The step is expected to stabilise herbivore movement patterns and indirectly support carnivores by strengthening the prey base.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Muthu Somasundaram said the initiative was funded under a Rs 3 crore allocation announced by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in the 2025 state budget. The work was executed under the Solar Uplift of Water for Wildlife Project, following the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), and implemented through the Chambal Bhilwara CAMPA Project.
Unlike traditional cement tanks, the GRP panel tanks are modular, bolted structures installed on iron bases. Each tank has a storage capacity of 1.12 lakh litres and comes with a 10-year guarantee, though officials say their lifespan can extend up to 25 years.
Forest officials note that cement tanks, previously used in the reserve, were prone to cracking and leakage, making maintenance difficult and inefficient. In contrast, GRP tanks offer durability, reduced environmental impact and improved water retention.
"The system draws water from the nearby Chambal River using solar-powered pumps ranging from 7.5 to 15 horsepower. Water is lifted from depths of 100 to 200 feet and transported across a 38-kilometre service network to 26 water points, including natural ponds with capacities ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 litres," the DCF added.
Four major tanks have been installed at Borabas, Kolipura, Tendukhal, and Gardia Mahadev. While Kolipura and Gardia Mahadev tanks are already operational, the remaining two are expected to become functional by mid-April.
Since the terrain in the reserve is rocky, making groundwater extraction becomes difficult. The new system ensures a steady and controlled supply of water even in such challenging conditions.
Water scarcity during the critical summer months, from March to May, has always been forcing herbivores to migrate in search of water, often drawing predators closer to human settlements. Officials say the new system will minimise such movement by ensuring water availability within the reserve.
“With consistent water supply, herbivore populations are expected to stabilise, which in turn will benefit carnivorous species,” Somasundaram further said.
For the remaining nine months of the year, the reserve typically retains sufficient water following the monsoon. However, the pre-monsoon gap has long posed a challenge, one that this project is expected to address sustainably.
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