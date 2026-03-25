ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Deploys Solar-Powered Pipeline, GRP Tanks To Ensure Water For Wildlife In Mukundra Reserve

Kota: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve has installed glass fiber reinforcement polyester (GRP) panel tanks to ensure year-round water availability for wildlife, particularly during peak summer months when scarcity forces animals to migrate to other territories.

The project also marks the first instance in North India where a pipeline stretching up to 12.5 kilometres has been laid inside a forest to supply water to wildlife habitats. The step is expected to stabilise herbivore movement patterns and indirectly support carnivores by strengthening the prey base.

Rajasthan Deploys Solar-Powered Pipeline, GRP Tanks To Ensure Water For Wildlife In Mukundra Reserve (ETV Bharat)

Deputy Conservator of Forests Muthu Somasundaram said the initiative was funded under a Rs 3 crore allocation announced by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in the 2025 state budget. The work was executed under the Solar Uplift of Water for Wildlife Project, following the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), and implemented through the Chambal Bhilwara CAMPA Project.

Unlike traditional cement tanks, the GRP panel tanks are modular, bolted structures installed on iron bases. Each tank has a storage capacity of 1.12 lakh litres and comes with a 10-year guarantee, though officials say their lifespan can extend up to 25 years.

Forest officials note that cement tanks, previously used in the reserve, were prone to cracking and leakage, making maintenance difficult and inefficient. In contrast, GRP tanks offer durability, reduced environmental impact and improved water retention.