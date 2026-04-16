Rajasthan: Sleeper Bus Crash On Kota Bypass Claims 3 Lives, Several Injured
A high-speed sleeper bus overturned near the Hare Krishna Temple, leaving three dead and 35 injured on National Highway 27 late Wednesday night.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Kota: Three passengers were killed and 35 others were injured in a road accident on National Highway 27 in Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday night, when a high-speed sleeper coach bus lost control and overturned near the Hare Krishna Temple on the Kota bypass.
Station House Officer Santosh Chandrawat reported that about 60 passengers were on the bus at the time. All three deceased were men. Two have been identified as Naveen and Dharmendra. Efforts are ongoing to identify the third. The injured include women, children, and elderly people. The bus driver is currently unconscious. His condition is serious.
How Did The Accident Happen?
According to information received, the bus had departed from Ahmedabad at noon and was heading towards Bhind-Morena in Madhya Pradesh. Around 11.15 pm, the driver suddenly lost control of the bus on the Kota bypass.
According to eyewitnesses, the bus was moving at such a high speed that after losing control, it first changed lanes and then, after hitting a small culvert, crossed the divider and overturned on the other side.
At that time, a trailer was travelling in the other lane. When the bus entered his lane, the trailer driver applied emergency brakes to avoid a collision. Although a collision did not occur, three passengers were ejected from the bus through the windows and were struck by the trailer, resulting in their deaths. The trailer driver and his assistant did not sustain serious injuries.
Rescue Operation And Prompt Administration
Upon receiving information about the accident, Kota City Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam and RK Puram Station Officer Santosh Chandrawat reached the spot with police forces. The municipal corporation’s fire team and a crane were immediately called to the scene. Passengers trapped inside the bus were rescued using cutters to go through the body of the bus.
The injured were promptly transported by ambulance to the new hospital of the Medical College. The administration called additional doctors for night duty at the hospital to provide timely treatment to the injured. Passengers with minor injuries were moved to a night shelter by the administration.
National Highway Blocked For Hours
Due to the accident, traffic on National Highway 27 was blocked for several hours. The police, with the help of a large crane, moved the damaged bus and trailer off the road, allowing traffic to resume. Currently, the police are investigating whether the accident happened because the driver dozed off or due to a technical fault in the bus.
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