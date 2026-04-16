ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Sleeper Bus Crash On Kota Bypass Claims 3 Lives, Several Injured

Kota: Three passengers were killed and 35 others were injured in a road accident on National Highway 27 in Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday night, when a high-speed sleeper coach bus lost control and overturned near the Hare Krishna Temple on the Kota bypass.

Station House Officer Santosh Chandrawat reported that about 60 passengers were on the bus at the time. All three deceased were men. Two have been identified as Naveen and Dharmendra. Efforts are ongoing to identify the third. The injured include women, children, and elderly people. The bus driver is currently unconscious. His condition is serious.

How Did The Accident Happen?

According to information received, the bus had departed from Ahmedabad at noon and was heading towards Bhind-Morena in Madhya Pradesh. Around 11.15 pm, the driver suddenly lost control of the bus on the Kota bypass.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was moving at such a high speed that after losing control, it first changed lanes and then, after hitting a small culvert, crossed the divider and overturned on the other side.

At that time, a trailer was travelling in the other lane. When the bus entered his lane, the trailer driver applied emergency brakes to avoid a collision. Although a collision did not occur, three passengers were ejected from the bus through the windows and were struck by the trailer, resulting in their deaths. The trailer driver and his assistant did not sustain serious injuries.