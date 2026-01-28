ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Court Frames Charges in Bijaynagar Minor Girls Rape, Conversion And Blackmail Case

Ajmer: A court on Wednesday framed charges against the accused in a case involving the rape of minor girls, alleged religious conversion and blackmail in the Bijaynagar police station area of Rajasthan’s Beawar district. The court fixed February 12 and 13 as the next dates for recording prosecution evidence.

The state government has appointed a special public prosecutor in the case. Special Public Prosecutor Mahavir Singh Kishanawat stated the incidents took place in 2025, when some youths allegedly lured minor schoolgirls in Bijaynagar, sexually assaulted them and blackmailed them.

He further said that after a victim’s family came to know about the incident, three separate cases were registered against the accused at the Bijaynagar police station. Following the investigation, the police arrested the accused and filed charge sheets in all three cases.

The Beawar court on Wednesday read out the charges to the accused, who denied the allegations. The prosecution sought an early trial, following which the court scheduled February 12 and 13 for recording evidence. All accused in the three cases are currently in judicial custody.

In the first case, five accused have been named, Bijaynagar residents Lukman, Karim, Sohail Mansuri, Aashiq and Shravan. The second case names two accused, Abdul Hakim Qureshi and Sohail Mansuri. The third case involves eight accused, Rehan, Javed Ali, Afraj, Aman, Lukman, Aashiq, Karim Khan and Sohail Mansuri.