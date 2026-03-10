ETV Bharat / state

'Missiles From Our Balcony:' Caught In US-Israel-Iran War, Rajasthan Couple Returns From UAE After Narrow Escape

Bhilwara: The dream trip of a family from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara turned into a nightmare in the UAE when they got caught in the middle of the sudden war between the US, Israel and Iran. Two members of the Baheti family, however, returned home safely on March 5 with the intervention of the Indian government.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Madan Gopal Baheti, who is a resident of Bhilwara, said, “My grandson Raunak and granddaughter-in-law Suchita had gone to Dubai with four of their relatives on February 23. While the initial days of the holiday were quite pleasant, the situation took an abrupt turn on February 28 when they were in Abu Dhabi, and they were exposed to the horrors of missile and drone attacks.”

The couple recounted the horror soon after returning to Bhilwara from Dubai amid the war. They said, "We were terrified to see smoke rising from missile and drone attacks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Smoke was all we could see from the hotel balcony. We felt terrible, missing India and our family and fearing the worst. Now, we are greatly relieved to be back in Bhilwara.”

According to them, they emailed the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs from Dubai. Madan Gopal contacted Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal and requested help. Meanwhile, the central government was working on the repatriation of Indians stranded abroad. Initially, their flight from Dubai was scheduled for March 8. Later, the Ministry of External Affairs informed them that the flight was scheduled on March 5.

Finally, they returned home on March 5. Raunak said that fellow Indians living in Dubai helped them a lot. “They didn't let us face any problem. We were assured help, including money, food, and drink. The Indian diaspora has a strong presence abroad. We also thank the Indian government for bailing us out of trouble,” he added.