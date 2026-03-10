'Missiles From Our Balcony:' Caught In US-Israel-Iran War, Rajasthan Couple Returns From UAE After Narrow Escape
The silver lining for Raunak and Suchita was the support they received in Dubai from all corners as Indians.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Bhilwara: The dream trip of a family from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara turned into a nightmare in the UAE when they got caught in the middle of the sudden war between the US, Israel and Iran. Two members of the Baheti family, however, returned home safely on March 5 with the intervention of the Indian government.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Madan Gopal Baheti, who is a resident of Bhilwara, said, “My grandson Raunak and granddaughter-in-law Suchita had gone to Dubai with four of their relatives on February 23. While the initial days of the holiday were quite pleasant, the situation took an abrupt turn on February 28 when they were in Abu Dhabi, and they were exposed to the horrors of missile and drone attacks.”
The couple recounted the horror soon after returning to Bhilwara from Dubai amid the war. They said, "We were terrified to see smoke rising from missile and drone attacks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Smoke was all we could see from the hotel balcony. We felt terrible, missing India and our family and fearing the worst. Now, we are greatly relieved to be back in Bhilwara.”
According to them, they emailed the Indian Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs from Dubai. Madan Gopal contacted Bhilwara MP Damodar Agarwal and requested help. Meanwhile, the central government was working on the repatriation of Indians stranded abroad. Initially, their flight from Dubai was scheduled for March 8. Later, the Ministry of External Affairs informed them that the flight was scheduled on March 5.
Finally, they returned home on March 5. Raunak said that fellow Indians living in Dubai helped them a lot. “They didn't let us face any problem. We were assured help, including money, food, and drink. The Indian diaspora has a strong presence abroad. We also thank the Indian government for bailing us out of trouble,” he added.
Missile attack in front of the balcony
According to Raunak, when they visited Dubai, the atmosphere was peaceful, but everything changed when Dubai was attacked with a barrage of missiles. “We were terrified. We witnessed missile attacks and bomb blasts. We also saw the site where the drone crashed. We first witnessed the first blast in Abu Dhabi. On March 3, we were reserving a flight when a missile attack occurred in front of our balcony,” he recounted. Amid the gloom, he found hope to find support from all. According to him, they received good support as Indians.
Suchita said that India is a safer country and Indians should not go abroad during a war. Madan Gopal Baheti, after finding his grandson and granddaughter-in-law safely back home, heaved a sigh of relief. “When I came to know about the war, I got extremely worried thinking about Raunak and Suchita. I started getting scared, but with the blessings of God, the grandson and granddaughter-in-law returned home,” he said as his eyes looked moistened with tears.
Raunak's mother Geeta Devi said, “I used to talk to my son and daughter-in-law who had gone abroad through video call. I felt very scared, but God has made everything alright now.” Raunak's father Balkishan said the news of the bombing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi used to scare him a lot, along with other family members, but now that the children have returned, they are relieved.