Rajasthan | Couple Marries Inside Chomu Police Station After Instagram Love Story Creates Family Dispute; SHO Performs 'Kanyadaan'

Jaipur: A young couple got married inside the Chomu police station on Tuesday evening after their Instagram love story led to tension and conflict between their families. The unusual wedding surprised everyone present and has drawn widespread praise for the humanitarian approach of Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Sharma.

According to police, the young woman from Delhi had been in a relationship with a young man from Chomu after the two connected on Instagram. Their friendship gradually turned into love. However, disputes and disagreements between their families had created obstacles in the relationship, and tensions had been rising for months.

The situation reached a breaking point when the woman unexpectedly travelled from Delhi to her boyfriend's house in Chomu. She insisted that she would marry him immediately. Her sudden arrival created chaos and pressure in the man's family, leading to a highly emotional situation.