Rajasthan | Couple Marries Inside Chomu Police Station After Instagram Love Story Creates Family Dispute; SHO Performs 'Kanyadaan'
Chaos over an Instagram relationship ended peacefully when Chomu police arranged the couple's wedding in the station.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST
Jaipur: A young couple got married inside the Chomu police station on Tuesday evening after their Instagram love story led to tension and conflict between their families. The unusual wedding surprised everyone present and has drawn widespread praise for the humanitarian approach of Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Sharma.
According to police, the young woman from Delhi had been in a relationship with a young man from Chomu after the two connected on Instagram. Their friendship gradually turned into love. However, disputes and disagreements between their families had created obstacles in the relationship, and tensions had been rising for months.
The situation reached a breaking point when the woman unexpectedly travelled from Delhi to her boyfriend's house in Chomu. She insisted that she would marry him immediately. Her sudden arrival created chaos and pressure in the man's family, leading to a highly emotional situation.
When the matter came to the notice of the police, SHO Pradeep Sharma intervened to prevent further escalation. At the police station, the woman said she would take her own life if the marriage did not happen. Understanding the seriousness of the situation, SHO Sharma brought both families together and began counselling them. He spoke to them patiently for several hours, urging them to think calmly and consider the well-being of the couple.
After continuous efforts, both families finally agreed to the marriage. The police quickly arranged for the ceremony to take place inside the temple located on the police station premises. The couple performed all traditional rituals and took the seven vows in front of police staff, who also became witnesses to the ceremony. The most touching moment came when SHO Sharma himself performed the 'Kanyadaan', blessing the bride and groom.
Chomu residents applauded the police for their compassionate handling of the situation and for helping two young people begin their married life peacefully.
