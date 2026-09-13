Rajasthan Couple Married Under 'Nata Pratha' Found Dead, Family Dispute Suspected
A Rajasthan couple was found dead in Bundi following an alleged dispute. Police found their infant daughter alive at the scene, reports Riyazul Hussain
Published : September 13, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Bundi: A couple was found dead at their home in Bundi district of Rajasthan on Sunday morning, with police suspecting a family dispute to be the reason behind the incident.
The deceased have been identified as Hanif (40), a tailor, and his wife, Roshan, a homemaker. The incident, which took place in the Brahmapuri area of the district, triggered panic in the neighbourhood.
Police also found a 10-month-old infant daughter of the couple inside the house, bringing a sensitive twist to the case. Authorities safely handed the child over to relatives.
According to a preliminary probe, the scene and the evidence suggest suicide, but the actual cause will be revealed once the investigation concludes.
“Prima facie, the incident appears linked to suicide following a family dispute or domestic discord. However, the exact cause of death will only be confirmed following a thorough investigation and the post-mortem report,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Joshi.
He said that both bodies had visible injury marks, which is why investigators are examining all possible angles, including a violent dispute or a targeted attack.
A team from Kotwali Police Station, along with a Mobile Forensic Unit (MFU), collected physical evidence from the room and shifted both bodies to a hospital mortuary for autopsy.
Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Arya corroborated the DSP’s version, saying “the actual cause of death will only be determined after the post-mortem report is received.”
“For now, we have moved both bodies to the mortuary and initiated the necessary legal proceedings,” he said.
Meanwhile, the mysterious deaths and discovery of the infant at the scene drew a large crowd to the Brahmapuri neighbourhood, prompting police to cordon off the area and begin interviewing family members and neighbours.
Hanif’s mother lives on the ground floor of the same house, and police started questioning her to determine whether there was any dispute or fight in the family before the incident.
Aqeel Ansari, a nephew of the deceased, said Roshan suffered from mental health issues and was undergoing treatment. “She had been taken to a hospital for a consultation the day before the incident. The couple also had frequently fought over various issues,” he added.
Hanif, the youngest of seven siblings, married Roshan, a resident of Kaithoon in the Kota district, about two years ago under the traditional ‘Nata Pratha' custom. Both had left their previous spouses to start a new life together in Bundi, where they later had their infant daughter.
‘Nata Pratha’ is an ancient customary practice prevalent in parts of Rajasthan that allows men and women to leave their spouses and cohabit with new partners without a legal divorce or formal second marriage.
Recent mysterious death in Rajasthan
In a similar incident, four persons were found dead in a house in Govind Vatika area of Kardhani police station in Jaipur on Friday morning (September 11)
Those who died have been identified as 85-year-old Laxminath Jha, his son Rahul Jha, daughter-in-law Geeta and three daughters, with injury marks on their heads and faces.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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