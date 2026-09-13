ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Couple Married Under 'Nata Pratha' Found Dead, Family Dispute Suspected

Bundi: A couple was found dead at their home in Bundi district of Rajasthan on Sunday morning, with police suspecting a family dispute to be the reason behind the incident.

​The deceased have been identified as Hanif (40), a tailor, and his wife, Roshan, a homemaker. The incident, which took place in the Brahmapuri area of the district, triggered panic in the neighbourhood.

​Police also found a 10-month-old infant daughter of the couple inside the house, bringing a sensitive twist to the case. Authorities safely handed the child over to relatives.

Infant daughter found alive at the scene (ETV Bharat)

​According to a preliminary probe, the scene and the evidence suggest suicide, but the actual cause will be revealed once the investigation concludes.

“Prima facie, the incident appears linked to suicide following a family dispute or domestic discord. However, the exact cause of death will only be confirmed following a thorough investigation and the post-mortem report,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Joshi.

​He said that both bodies had visible injury marks, which is why investigators are examining all possible angles, including a violent dispute or a targeted attack.

A team from Kotwali Police Station, along with a Mobile Forensic Unit (MFU), collected physical evidence from the room and shifted both bodies to a hospital mortuary for autopsy.

​Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Ramesh Arya corroborated the DSP’s version, saying “the actual cause of death will only be determined after the post-mortem report is received.”