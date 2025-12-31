Rajasthan Cop Threatens Man With Fake FIR, Demands Rs 1 Cr; Arrested In Jaipur
Jaipur Police said Ritesh Patel was arrested for alleged forgery, intimidation and extortion of Rs 50 lakh from the victim.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST
Jaipur: A Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening a man with a fake FIR and demanding Rs one crore in connection with a "business transaction", an official said.
Based on the victim's complaint, Mahesh Nagar police arrested the accused, Ritesh Patel, an RPS officer of 2019 batch, from his residence at Kesar Chauraha. Patel was currently on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) in connection with a sand mining case. Police said half of the amount has been recovered and further investigation is underway.
The complainant alleged that the accused sent him an FIR, purportedly issued by the Special Operations Group (SOG), and threatened him, demanding Rs one crore of which, he gave Rs 50 lakh. The complainant told police he provided Rs 25 lakh in cash and transferred another Rs 25 lakh online.
Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said, "Initial probe revealed that the accused prepared a fake SOG FIR and sent it to the complainant, demanding money. Based on the complaint, the Mahesh Nagar police station took the accused into custody and arrested him after preliminary questioning. It is alleged that the fake FIR was used for pressuring the victim in a business transaction."
Mittal said that a detailed investigation is underway. The police are investigating how much money was taken and how it was transferred, he said adding, the entire picture will become clear after the investigation is completed.
A case has been registered based on the complaint and the accused is being questioned, Mittal added.
