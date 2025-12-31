ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Cop Threatens Man With Fake FIR, Demands Rs 1 Cr; Arrested In Jaipur

Jaipur: A Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly threatening a man with a fake FIR and demanding Rs one crore in connection with a "business transaction", an official said.

Based on the victim's complaint, Mahesh Nagar police arrested the accused, Ritesh Patel, an RPS officer of 2019 batch, from his residence at Kesar Chauraha. Patel was currently on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) in connection with a sand mining case. Police said half of the amount has been recovered and further investigation is underway.

The complainant alleged that the accused sent him an FIR, purportedly issued by the Special Operations Group (SOG), and threatened him, demanding Rs one crore of which, he gave Rs 50 lakh. The complainant told police he provided Rs 25 lakh in cash and transferred another Rs 25 lakh online.