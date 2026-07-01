ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Cop Found Dead In Quarters, Suicide Suspected

Bikaner: A Circle Inspector (CI) of the Rajasthan Police was found dead in his government quarters at the Karni Nagar Police Colony in Bikaner on Wednesday. No note was recovered from the spot but preliminary probe suggests he died by suicide.

Shravan Dhayal, a 2014-batch Sub-Inspector (SI), had been promoted to CI a few months ago and had recently been transferred from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the Central Investigation Department (CID).

Investigations have revealed that Dhayal, a native of Chak Vijaysinghpura in Kolayat, had been distressed due to some personal reasons. The cause of death would be confirmed only after receiving the autopsy and forensic reports, and further investigations are underway, an official said.

Beechwal Station House Officer (SHO) Digpal Singh said upon information, senior police officers arrived at the scene, inspected the site, and initiated an investigation. "It has been reported that CI Dhayal was troubled over personal issues for some time. However, the actual reason behind his death will be revealed once the investigation is concluded, the SHO said.