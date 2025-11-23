Rajasthan Congress Announces 45 District Presidents Under Rahul Gandhi’s Organisation 'Creation Campaign'
The Rajasthan Congress has appointed 45 district presidents under Rahul Gandhi’s Organisation Creation Campaign, including 12 MLAs, two former ministers, and seven women.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 4:37 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress released a list of 45 newly appointed district presidents on Saturday night under the Organisation 'Creation Campaign', a flagship restructuring initiative led by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
The announcement was made by the party’s National Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal, while the names for Jaipur City, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, and Jhalawar-Baran have been withheld for now.
According to the list released, 12 current MLAs have been appointed district presidents. The party has also accommodated two former ministers and three former MLAs, while eight district chiefs have been retained for a second term.
Additionally, three district presidents have been repeated. The party has appointed district presidents under a social engineering formula, keeping in mind the upcoming civic and panchayat elections in Rajasthan. This list features seven women and four district presidents from the minority community.
In eight districts, former district presidents have been given another chance, including Dinesh Singh Soopa from Bharatpur, Bishna Ram Siyag from Bikaner Rural, Ramji Lal Od from Dausa, Gopal Meena from Jaipur Rural East, Bhanu Pratap Singh from Kota Rural, Sunita Gathala from Sikar, and Fateh Singh Rathore from Udaipur City.
AICC के " संगठन सृजन अभियान" के अंतर्गत राजस्थान में कांग्रेस संगठन को नई ऊर्जा प्रदान करने के लिए नव-नियुक्त किए गए समस्त जिला अध्यक्षों को हार्दिक बधाई और उज्ज्वल भविष्य की शुभकामनाएं।— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) November 22, 2025
राजस्थान में कांग्रेस संगठन हमेशा से संविधान, सामाजिक न्याय और जनसरोकार की सबसे मज़बूत आवाज़… pic.twitter.com/n1jEFuNiu0
The Organisation Creation Campaign has faced controversies, with leaders from various factions repeatedly demonstrating their power, leading to scuffles at several points. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also objected to this, stating that many senior leaders were using their influence to pressure the observers, which is not right and requires transparency.
The Congress party has appointed several sitting MLAs as district presidents across Rajasthan, including Vikas Chaudhary in Ajmer Rural, Arjun Bamnia in Banswara, Manoj Meghwal in Churu, Zakir Hussain Gasawat in Deedwana-Kuchaman, Sanjay Jatav in Dholpur, Ganesh Ghoghara in Dungarpur, Vidyadhar Chaudhary in Jaipur Rural West, Rita Chaudhary in Jhunjhunu, Geeta Barwad in Jodhpur Rural, Ghanshyam Mehar in Karauli, Rupinder Singh Kunnar in Ganganagar, and Indira Meena in Sawai Madhopur.
Former ministers and former MLAs have also been entrusted with organisational responsibilities in Bhilwara Rural (Ramlal Jat), Udaipur Rural (Raghuveer Meena), Jaipur Rural East (Gopal Meena), and Kotputli-Behror (Indraj Gurjar).
संगठन सृजन अभियान के माध्यम से राजस्थान में नवनियुक्त जिला अध्यक्षों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 22, 2025
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge एवं नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi की इस नायाब पहल से यह नया प्रयोग हुआ है। अब यह हम सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का दायित्व है कि नवनियुक्त जिला… https://t.co/Vxibg2CDAr
Furthermore, the party has appointed district presidents from minority communities in four districts: Saud Saidi in Tonk, Zakir Hussain Gasawat in Deedwana-Kuchaman, Amardin Fakir in Jaisalmer, and Mohammad Salim Nagori in Phalodi.
Former Barmer District Chief Priyanka Meghwal has been appointed President of the Balotra District Congress Committee. In Balotra, Priyanka Meghwal expressed joy and gratitude upon being appointed President of the Balotra District Congress Committee. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the party's top leadership, senior leaders, office bearers, and dedicated workers.
Priyanka Meghwal stated that this appointment belongs not only to her but to every daughter and Congress worker of Balotra who has struggled for the organisation and contributed to the protection of democracy. She said that the workers' trust further strengthens her. Calling every worker in the organisation her family, she said that their support is his greatest strength. Meghwal said that her top priority will be to spread the Congress party's ideology of justice, equality, and public service to every corner of the Balotra district.
