ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Congress Announces 45 District Presidents Under Rahul Gandhi’s Organisation 'Creation Campaign'

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Congress released a list of 45 newly appointed district presidents on Saturday night under the Organisation 'Creation Campaign', a flagship restructuring initiative led by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The announcement was made by the party’s National Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal, while the names for Jaipur City, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, and Jhalawar-Baran have been withheld for now.

According to the list released, 12 current MLAs have been appointed district presidents. The party has also accommodated two former ministers and three former MLAs, while eight district chiefs have been retained for a second term.

Rajasthan Congress Announces 45 District Presidents (AICC)

Additionally, three district presidents have been repeated. The party has appointed district presidents under a social engineering formula, keeping in mind the upcoming civic and panchayat elections in Rajasthan. This list features seven women and four district presidents from the minority community.

In eight districts, former district presidents have been given another chance, including Dinesh Singh Soopa from Bharatpur, Bishna Ram Siyag from Bikaner Rural, Ramji Lal Od from Dausa, Gopal Meena from Jaipur Rural East, Bhanu Pratap Singh from Kota Rural, Sunita Gathala from Sikar, and Fateh Singh Rathore from Udaipur City.