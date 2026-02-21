ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Completes SIR 2026, Updates Voter List For All 199 Assembly Constituencies: Key Details

According to data released by the Election Commission, 12.91 lakh new voters have been added since the draft list was released, while 242,760 voters have been deleted since the draft list was published. The final voter list for the Anta assembly constituency will be published on March 12, 2026.

Nearly 10.5 lakh voters have been added since the draft list was released on December 16, 2025. The names of 41.84 lakh voters were deleted from the draft list.

Jaipur: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of voter lists for 199 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan has been completed, with the final list published on Saturday. This revision saw significant updates, including a total of 51,519,929 voters and 31,36,286 voters being deleted in the state.

According to the Election Commission, compared to the draft list, a net increase of 1,048,605 (2.08%) voters was recorded. Jaipur district saw an increase of 3.45 per cent, Phalodi 3.22 per cent, Bharatpur 2.78 per cent, Sirohi 2.72 per cent, and Bundi 2.71 per cent.

The sex ratio increased by two points, from 909 at the time of draft publication to 911 at the time of final publication. Jaipur district saw an increase of 7 points, Kota 6 points, Ajmer, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Bundi, Jhalawar, and Baran 4 points each.

After the publication of the draft voter list, the number of young voters (aged 18 to 19 years) increased by 4,35,061, which is 0.82 per cent, in the final publication. In the state, the number of young voters increased by 1.30 per cent in Jaipur district, 1.26 per cent in Barmer, 1.22 per cent in Bharatpur, 1.18 per cent in Phalodi, and 1.09 per cent in Bundi.

Active participation of political parties

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan stated that this massive campaign was made successful by the coordinated efforts of District Election Officers (DEOs), 199 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 1,651 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and 61,136 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) from all 41 districts.

“There was also active participation from millions of volunteers and all major political parties. District presidents of political parties and the 108,252 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them also played a key role in the voter verification and correction process,” he said.

Significant contribution of the media

The CEO also thanked the print, electronic, and digital media for spreading awareness and providing constructive suggestions throughout the process. “Regular meetings were held with political parties to ensure the special intensive revision process was transparent and participatory,” he said.

The Chief Electoral Officer, District Electoral Officer, Electoral Registration Officer, and BLOs shared booth-level lists of ASD voters with political parties to ensure the identification of eligible voters.

“Draft voter lists were also made available to all political parties, and the list of names not included in the draft list was displayed for public viewing on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan and the respective District Electoral Officer, ensuring complete transparency in the process,” he said.

Action in accordance with constitutional provisions

Mahajan stated that this special intensive revision was conducted in accordance with the provisions of Article 326 of the Constitution and the Election Commission's motto,

“No eligible voter should be left out, and no ineligible person should be included in the electoral rolls. A clean and updated voter list is essential for strengthening the democratic system, and this comprehensive campaign was completed for this purpose,” he said.

Increase in young voters

A total increase of 435,061 (0.82%) in the 18-19-year age group

Jaipur – 1.30%

Barmer – 1.26%

Bharatpur – 1.22%

Phalodi – 1.18%

Bundi – 1.09%

Facility to view and amend the voter list

The Chief Electoral Officer stated that any voter can view their name online through the EPIC card on the District Election Officer, Chief Electoral Officer's website https://election.rajasthan.gov.in and https://voters.eci.gov.in. The process of adding names (Form 6) or deleting or amending (Form 8) is ongoing. Applications can be made through the ECINet App, the Voters Portal, or the concerned BLO.

He added that there is a provision for appeal against the decision of the Electoral Registration Officer to the District Magistrate within 15 days from the final publication. Second appeal to the Chief Electoral Officer, Rajasthan, within 30 days from the decision of the District Magistrate.