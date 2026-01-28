ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan College Paper Leak: Examiner Under Scanner After Video Of Kids Handlng Answer Sheets Go Viral

Nagaur: A serious allegation regarding breach of confidentiality linked to answer sheets for the main examinations of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) in Rajasthan’s Ajmer surfaced, sparking an outrage among the academic circles. A video showing children examining answer sheets from the BA First Year Second Semester (History of India) examination held on November 12, went viral on social media on January 15, causing a stir in the university administration.

Upon the video's circulation, the university authorities took the matter seriously and immediately constituted a high-level inquiry committee based on an FIR. The inquiry committee conducted a thorough investigation into the matter. During the investigation, the principal of Baldev Ram Mirdha Government College in Nagaur district, Harsukh Chharang, was summoned before the committee.

The concerned examiner, Sureshchand Bendha, was also called to give a statement. The investigation revealed that the examiner had not kept the answer sheets securely, which allowed the children to tamper with them. The inquiry committee confirmed the negligence shown in the video in its report.