Rajasthan College Paper Leak: Examiner Under Scanner After Video Of Kids Handlng Answer Sheets Go Viral
A case has been registered against Sureshchand Bendha, and two of his relatives at the Nagaur Kotwali police station by the principal of Mirdha College.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Nagaur: A serious allegation regarding breach of confidentiality linked to answer sheets for the main examinations of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) in Rajasthan’s Ajmer surfaced, sparking an outrage among the academic circles. A video showing children examining answer sheets from the BA First Year Second Semester (History of India) examination held on November 12, went viral on social media on January 15, causing a stir in the university administration.
Upon the video's circulation, the university authorities took the matter seriously and immediately constituted a high-level inquiry committee based on an FIR. The inquiry committee conducted a thorough investigation into the matter. During the investigation, the principal of Baldev Ram Mirdha Government College in Nagaur district, Harsukh Chharang, was summoned before the committee.
The concerned examiner, Sureshchand Bendha, was also called to give a statement. The investigation revealed that the examiner had not kept the answer sheets securely, which allowed the children to tamper with them. The inquiry committee confirmed the negligence shown in the video in its report.
After the inquiry report was submitted, the university administration adopted a strict stance and ordered legal action. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the examiner, Sureshchand Bendha, and two of his relatives at the Nagaur Kotwali police station by the principal of Mirdha College.
The police have registered a case under sections related to negligence with government documents and breach of examination confidentiality and have started an investigation.
Nagaur Kotwali Police Station SHO Vedpal Shivran said, “We have received an FIR regarding the incident of breach of confidentiality by examiner Sureshchand Bendha. An investigation is going on.”