ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan CM Sharma Flags Off 144 New Buses In Jaipur

The Rajasthan CM said the state government is expanding public transport services to ensure safe, affordable and accessible travel for people in all regions.

Rajasthan CM Sharma Flags Off 144 New Buses In Jaipur
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 26, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday flagged off 144 new buses from the Heera Pura bus terminal here, saying the move will strengthen public transport and make travel more convenient for commuters across the state.

After flagging off the buses, Sharma said the state government is expanding public transport services to ensure safe, affordable and accessible travel for people in all regions.

"Our priority is to extend transport facilities to every corner of the state. The operation of these 144 new buses will benefit lakhs of passengers," he told reporters.

The chief minister credited the "double-engine government" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accelerating development works and fulfilling public welfare commitments. He also said that due to improved management and transparency, Rajasthan Roadways has moved from losses to a profit position.

"Financial discipline has been ensured and employees are being paid salaries on time," he said. During the event, Sharma interacted with bus drivers and also distributed helmets to women designated as road safety ambassadors, urging citizens to follow traffic rules.

"Wearing helmets and adhering to road safety norms is the responsibility of every citizen. Public participation is crucial to reduce road accidents," he added. Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, MP Manju Sharma and other public representatives were present on the occasion.

Read More

  1. Explained | Rajasthan's Semi-Arid Shekhawati Region To Get Yamuna Water After Historic Deal With Haryana
  2. Bhajanlal Govt Sets Ball Rolling On UCC In Rajasthan, Congress Alleges Attempt To Divert Attention

TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN CM FLAGS NEW BUSES
NEW BUSES IN JAIPUR
PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES
HEERA PURA BUS TERMINAL
BHAJANLAL SHARMA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.