ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan CM Sharma Flags Off 144 New Buses In Jaipur

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday flagged off 144 new buses from the Heera Pura bus terminal here, saying the move will strengthen public transport and make travel more convenient for commuters across the state.

After flagging off the buses, Sharma said the state government is expanding public transport services to ensure safe, affordable and accessible travel for people in all regions.

"Our priority is to extend transport facilities to every corner of the state. The operation of these 144 new buses will benefit lakhs of passengers," he told reporters.

The chief minister credited the "double-engine government" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accelerating development works and fulfilling public welfare commitments. He also said that due to improved management and transparency, Rajasthan Roadways has moved from losses to a profit position.