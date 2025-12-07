ETV Bharat / state

Large Turnout To 'Honour Run' Marathon Reflects Public's Deep Respect For Armed Forces: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flags off the 'Honour Run Marathon' organized by the Indian Army’s South Western Command in the presence of Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh and former Navy Chief Admiral Madhavendra Singh at historic Albert Hall, Jaipur, on Sunday, December 7, 2025. ( IANS )

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said the large turnout of enthusiastic youths in the winter in the "Honour Run", a marathon organised by the Indian Army's South Western Command to honour the valour and sacrifice of ex-servicemen, reflected the public's deep respect for the armed forces.

The Chief Minister flagged off the marathon, which began from Ramniwas Bagh and proceeded along JLN Marg. The marathon featured three categories, including 5, 10 and 21 kilometres. Addressing the event, CM Sharma said that this marathon is not just a race, but an opportunity to express gratitude to those heroes who sacrificed everything for the defence of the country.

“Rajasthan stands shoulder to shoulder with its soldiers. If we are sleeping peacefully today, the credit goes to our soldiers. The army, deployed on the borders in difficult conditions, protects the country. Our country is safe only because of the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the army,” Sharma said.