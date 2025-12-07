Large Turnout To 'Honour Run' Marathon Reflects Public's Deep Respect For Armed Forces: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal
The Chief Minister said that through the 'Honour Run', Rajasthan is sending a message that its people understand the sacrifices of the soldiers
Published : December 7, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said the large turnout of enthusiastic youths in the winter in the "Honour Run", a marathon organised by the Indian Army's South Western Command to honour the valour and sacrifice of ex-servicemen, reflected the public's deep respect for the armed forces.
The Chief Minister flagged off the marathon, which began from Ramniwas Bagh and proceeded along JLN Marg. The marathon featured three categories, including 5, 10 and 21 kilometres. Addressing the event, CM Sharma said that this marathon is not just a race, but an opportunity to express gratitude to those heroes who sacrificed everything for the defence of the country.
“Rajasthan stands shoulder to shoulder with its soldiers. If we are sleeping peacefully today, the credit goes to our soldiers. The army, deployed on the borders in difficult conditions, protects the country. Our country is safe only because of the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the army,” Sharma said.
Sharma said, “Such events are not just formalities, but a source of inspiration for the new generation. They teach the youth discipline, patriotism, and dedication.” The Chief Minister said that through the 'Honour Run', Rajasthan is sending a message to the entire country that its people understand the sacrifices of the soldiers and stand with them at every step.
आज प्रातः जयपुर के ऐतिहासिक अल्बर्ट हॉल से भारतीय सेना की दक्षिण पश्चिमी कमान द्वारा आयोजित 'ऑनर रन मैराथन' का शुभारंभ किया। यह मैराथन हमारे जांबाज पूर्व सैनिकों की अदम्य वीरता, शौर्य और महान बलिदान को समर्पित है, जिन्होंने राष्ट्र की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर कर दिया।… pic.twitter.com/LX6CEraXVw— Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) December 7, 2025
On X, Sharma wrote, "Our soldiers are the nation's invaluable asset, and the Rajasthan government is always committed to their honour and welfare."
Security arrangements were tightened around Albert Hall, with heavy deployment of Army personnel and extensive traffic diversions. Barricades were placed at multiple points and on several routes. People from all age groups participated in the marathon.
