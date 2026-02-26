ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Class X Student Found Dead In Bharatpur Village, Police Probe Suspect Suicide

By Shyamveer Singh

Bharatpur: Sensation gripped Chak Oondra village under Chiksana police station limits in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district after the body of a Class X student was found under suspicious circumstances.

The incident occurred while board examinations were ongoing in the state, and the student was appearing for them. Police carried out a postmortem and later handed over the body to the family.

According to family member Vijay Singh Poonia, the deceased, Bhura, was a resident of the village and a Class X board examinee. On February 25, he went to the family’s agricultural fields, where a tube well is installed. When he did not return home by around 7 pm on Wednesday, his family became concerned and began searching for him.