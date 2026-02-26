Rajasthan: Class X Student Found Dead In Bharatpur Village, Police Probe Suspect Suicide
The student, appearing for board exams, was discovered near a sheesham tree; police suspect suicide but are investigating all angles.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
By Shyamveer Singh
Bharatpur: Sensation gripped Chak Oondra village under Chiksana police station limits in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district after the body of a Class X student was found under suspicious circumstances.
The incident occurred while board examinations were ongoing in the state, and the student was appearing for them. Police carried out a postmortem and later handed over the body to the family.
According to family member Vijay Singh Poonia, the deceased, Bhura, was a resident of the village and a Class X board examinee. On February 25, he went to the family’s agricultural fields, where a tube well is installed. When he did not return home by around 7 pm on Wednesday, his family became concerned and began searching for him.
He was found dead near a sheesham tree close to the field. The family rushed him to RBM District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
After receiving information, Chiksana police reached the village. Assistant Sub-Inspector Hukum Singh said the police team arrived promptly after a control room alert, but the family had already taken the boy to the hospital.
The body was kept overnight in the RBM Hospital mortuary. On Thursday, following the postmortem examination, it was handed over to the family.
Prima facie, police suspect suicide, though they are examining all possible angles. Investigators are also looking into any family, mental or other factors that may have led to the incident.
Also Read: