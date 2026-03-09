ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Class 8 Student 'Gangraped' On Way Home From Exam Hall; Two Arrested

Bundi: Two men were arrested for the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in the Kapren police station area of Bundi district of Rajasthan. According to police, the incident took place on the evening of February 27. A Class 8 student, who was returning home after appearing for her school examination, was targeted by two persons.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajendra Kumar Meena said police launched a hunt for the accused persons, who have been identified as Ashok Kumar Meena (24) and Vikas Kumar, alias Vikas Suman (23). The arrests were made after an investigation led by a special team under additional SP Uma Sharma and deputy SP Ashok Joshi.

The girl alleged she fainted after drinking water offered to her by one of the suspects and regained consciousness hours later on a bypass road, approximately 800 meters from her school. She was subsequently dropped off at her grandmother's house by an unidentified person.