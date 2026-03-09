Rajasthan: Class 8 Student 'Gangraped' On Way Home From Exam Hall; Two Arrested
The girl alleged she fainted after drinking water offered to her by one of the suspects and regained consciousness hours later on a bypass road.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
Bundi: Two men were arrested for the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in the Kapren police station area of Bundi district of Rajasthan. According to police, the incident took place on the evening of February 27. A Class 8 student, who was returning home after appearing for her school examination, was targeted by two persons.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajendra Kumar Meena said police launched a hunt for the accused persons, who have been identified as Ashok Kumar Meena (24) and Vikas Kumar, alias Vikas Suman (23). The arrests were made after an investigation led by a special team under additional SP Uma Sharma and deputy SP Ashok Joshi.
The girl alleged she fainted after drinking water offered to her by one of the suspects and regained consciousness hours later on a bypass road, approximately 800 meters from her school. She was subsequently dropped off at her grandmother's house by an unidentified person.
Earlier, a case was registered under Section 26/2026 under Section 137(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 2023, Section 11/12 of the POCSO Act, and Section 3(2)(Va) of the SC/ST Act.
The District Superintendent of Police also announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 each for the arrest of the accused. Police station officer Bhagwan Sahay stated that the police team examined CCTV cameras installed in the town and conducted a thorough investigation, which helped in arresting the accused.
In the CCTV footage, a man was seen taking the girl on a bike near the school. The motorcycle number was traced, leading to the identification of the accused.
