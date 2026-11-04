ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Class 8 Student Found Dead In Jaipur; Police Suspect Suicide

Jaipur: A 14-year-old girl was found dead in the Talkatora area here on Wednesday morning, triggering panic and shock among locals, police said. A preliminary probe suggested that it was a case of suicide, as the girl was distressed over poor examination marks, they said.

The incident came to the fore after some residents spotted the body and alerted the police. It was immediately taken into custody by a team from the Manak Chowk police station and Civil Defence personnel. “The girl’s body was later shifted to the mortuary at Sawai Man Singh Hospital,” officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Khyalia said police identified the girl through personal belongings like a jacket and slippers found near the spot and contacted her family.

"Statements from family members suggested the girl had been upset over her poor performance in examinations for the past few days. She had spoken to her mother on Tuesday night before going to sleep," he said.

The girl, the Class 8 student, went missing from her room at around 4:00 AM on Wednesday, police said. After an unsuccessful search in the neighbourhood, the family approached police to report her missing, unaware that her body had already been found.