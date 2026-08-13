Rajasthan Civic Polls: Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner Mayor Posts Unreserved
The reservation lottery for Rajasthan’s urban local bodies left mayoral posts for Alwar, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Kota, Pali and Bharatpur reserved for women, reports Aditya Atreya
Published : August 13, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Jaipur: The reservation lottery for heads of Rajasthan’s 309 urban local bodies on Thursday left the mayoral posts in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Bikaner unreserved, while six other major cities will reserve their mayoral positions for women.
The lottery was today conducted at the Department of Local Self-Government, where two schoolchildren drew the lots in the presence of Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra.
The outcome, which declared the reservation status of posts of mayors, sabhapatis and chairpersons across the state, will likely intensify the political activities in the state ahead of the local body polls. The parties will have a tough time assessing the ground situation and deciding on potential candidates.
Mayor posts in Alwar, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Kota, Pali and Bharatpur have been reserved for women, paving the way for parties to focus on female candidates in these cities.
Across the 309 urban local bodies, 50 posts have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), including 16 for SC women. Eleven posts have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), with three earmarked for ST women.
Another 60 posts have been allotted to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), including 21 for OBC women. The remaining 188 posts fall in the unreserved category, of which 62 have been reserved for women.
Meanwhile, the unreserved mayoral posts in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Bikaner are expected to sharpen the contest among general-category aspirants who have been preparing for the civic elections.
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