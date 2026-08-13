ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Civic Polls: Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner Mayor Posts Unreserved

Jaipur: The reservation lottery for heads of Rajasthan’s 309 urban local bodies on Thursday left the mayoral posts in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Bikaner unreserved, while six other major cities will reserve their mayoral positions for women.

The lottery was today conducted at the Department of Local Self-Government, where two schoolchildren drew the lots in the presence of Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra.

The outcome, which declared the reservation status of posts of mayors, sabhapatis and chairpersons across the state, will likely intensify the political activities in the state ahead of the local body polls. The parties will have a tough time assessing the ground situation and deciding on potential candidates.

Mayor posts in Alwar, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Kota, Pali and Bharatpur have been reserved for women, paving the way for parties to focus on female candidates in these cities.