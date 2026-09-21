Rajasthan Civic Polls: High Court Grants Arrest Protection To Multiple Candidates, Councillors Ahead Of Voting
Several candidates and councillors approached the Rajasthan High Court, citing apprehensions of arrest or detention before voting in municipal elections.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Jodhpur: Ahead of voting for chairpersons and presidents of municipal bodies in Rajasthan, Sunday remained packed with legal activity.
Several candidates and councillors from six different cities approached the Rajasthan High Court amid fears of possible action by the police and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), as well as the sudden registration of cases.
The petitioners apprehended that candidates could be detained or arrested before voting, potentially affecting the election process. To safeguard the democratic process and the right to vote, the High Court held special hearings even on Sunday.
The hearings began in the afternoon and continued until late at night, with relief orders being passed in different cases until around midnight.
The first order was passed in the afternoon, after permission from the Chief Justice, staying the arrest of Kuchera candidate Tejpal Mirdha. By evening, different single-judge benches heard five other important matters.
Manju, a councillor of the Hanumangarh Municipal Council, approached the court expressing apprehension that she could be harassed due to political rivalry and prevented from voting.
After hearing arguments by senior advocate Ravi Bhansali, a bench headed by Justice Kuldeep Mathur directed that no coercive action be taken against the councillor without following the prescribed legal procedure.
The court also issued notices to the state government, police administration and district election officer, seeking their responses within a week.
In another matter, nine newly elected councillors from Hanumangarh also approached the court, apprehending arrest during the chairperson's election. After hearing the matter, a bench headed by Justice Nupur Bhati stayed the arrest of all nine councillors.
In another case, Bikaner UIT's former chairman and elected councillor Maqsood Ahmed had been summoned for questioning on Monday, the day of voting, in connection with a case registered under the SC/ST Act. Apprehending arrest, he approached the court through advocate Sachin Acharya, following which the court granted him relief.
Relief For Candidates In Sriganganagar And Srijivijaynagar
In Srijivaynagar, police registered a case against chairperson candidate Sushil Midhha, alias Bittu Midhha, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act just a day after the election was announced.
The government opposed the petition before Justice Sunil Beniwal's court, describing the allegations as serious. However, considering the timing of the case and the overall circumstances, the court stayed Midhha's arrest until October 7.
Similarly, Justice Nupur Bhati's bench granted relief to Sriganganagar Municipal Council chairperson candidate Sanjay Mundra in connection with a case registered against him on September 19.
Police registered a case against Mundra over allegations of threatening voters. Given the timing of the FIR and the proximity of the election, the court granted an interim stay on his arrest until October 5.
Also Read: