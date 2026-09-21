ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Civic Polls: High Court Grants Arrest Protection To Multiple Candidates, Councillors Ahead Of Voting

Jodhpur: Ahead of voting for chairpersons and presidents of municipal bodies in Rajasthan, Sunday remained packed with legal activity.

Several candidates and councillors from six different cities approached the Rajasthan High Court amid fears of possible action by the police and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), as well as the sudden registration of cases.

The petitioners apprehended that candidates could be detained or arrested before voting, potentially affecting the election process. To safeguard the democratic process and the right to vote, the High Court held special hearings even on Sunday.

The hearings began in the afternoon and continued until late at night, with relief orders being passed in different cases until around midnight.

The first order was passed in the afternoon, after permission from the Chief Justice, staying the arrest of Kuchera candidate Tejpal Mirdha. By evening, different single-judge benches heard five other important matters.

Manju, a councillor of the Hanumangarh Municipal Council, approached the court expressing apprehension that she could be harassed due to political rivalry and prevented from voting.

After hearing arguments by senior advocate Ravi Bhansali, a bench headed by Justice Kuldeep Mathur directed that no coercive action be taken against the councillor without following the prescribed legal procedure.

The court also issued notices to the state government, police administration and district election officer, seeking their responses within a week.