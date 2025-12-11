'ISI Agent Visited 25 Locations In Several States To Gather Sensitive Info', Says Rajasthan Police
Prakash alias Badal received money from 19 individuals who are being traced by the state's CID (Intelligence).
Published : December 11, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST
Jaipur: Prakash alias Badal, arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was produced in a court here on Thursday after his 10-day police remand ended.
During interrogation in custody, Prakash revealed that he visited approximately 25 locations in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to gather information. Police said, 19 individuals used to regularly transfer money to his bank accounts at regular intervals. Rajasthan's CID (Intelligence) is gathering information on the individuals who sent money to the accused, said police.
CID (Intelligence) Special Public Prosecutor Sudesh Kumar Satwan stated that the accused had previously claimed to have lost his mobile phone. "The investigating officer said the mobile phone containing highly sensitive information, including numerous photos and videos, has been recovered. The phone has been sent to the FSL for examination. Details of the SIM cards the accused used to send to Pakistani handlers have also emerged. Efforts are underway to obtain CDRs of the numbers," he said.
Satwan said Prakash visited approximately 25 locations in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, where he clicked photos, recorded videos, and gathered other sensitive information. "The investigating officer has prepared a site map of the locations. An investigation into the accused's bank accounts revealed that approximately 19 people were regularly transferring money to him. Now that the list is available, efforts are underway to identify these individuals," he said.
Satwan stated that the people who transferred money to the accused are Pakistani agents or sub-agents. "Investigation so far has revealed that the accused has also been involved in drug trafficking and has several cases pending against him," he said.
He said that the SIM cards sent by the accused to Pakistan are still active. "The availability of their IP locations and CDR details could reveal many shocking facts in the case," he added. Meanwhile, Prakash was once again sent on remand after his appearance in the court on the day.
