'ISI Agent Visited 25 Locations In Several States To Gather Sensitive Info', Says Rajasthan Police

Jaipur: Prakash alias Badal, arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was produced in a court here on Thursday after his 10-day police remand ended.

During interrogation in custody, Prakash revealed that he visited approximately 25 locations in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to gather information. Police said, 19 individuals used to regularly transfer money to his bank accounts at regular intervals. Rajasthan's CID (Intelligence) is gathering information on the individuals who sent money to the accused, said police.

CID (Intelligence) Special Public Prosecutor Sudesh Kumar Satwan stated that the accused had previously claimed to have lost his mobile phone. "The investigating officer said the mobile phone containing highly sensitive information, including numerous photos and videos, has been recovered. The phone has been sent to the FSL for examination. Details of the SIM cards the accused used to send to Pakistani handlers have also emerged. Efforts are underway to obtain CDRs of the numbers," he said.