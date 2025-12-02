ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan CID Arrests ISI Agent For Sharing Sensitive Military Data With Pakistan

Jaipur/Sri Ganganagar: In a major breakthrough, the Rajasthan CID Intelligence Wing has arrested a man from Sri Ganganagar after he was found sharing confidential Army-related details with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

As per officials, the accused Prakash Singh alias Badal (34), a resident of Punjab's Ferozepur, was allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and leaking sensitive military information for last several days.

Officials said the Jaipur unit of CID Intelligence had been closely tracking the activities of Pakistani intelligence networks, during which Badal's suspicious behaviour came under watch. He was arrested while roaming near a military area in Sri Ganganagar.

Investigation revealed that Badal was in contact with ISI handlers through social media and monitoring movements of the Indian Army. According to officials, he had been gathering strategic military information from Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat, including details of Indian Army vehicles, military installations, border terrain, bridges, roads, railway lines, and new construction projects, all of which were allegedly passed on to Pakistan.

CID Intelligence Inspector General of Police (IGP), Praful Kumar, said that Prakash Singh, originally from Bhamba Haji village in Ferozepur district, had been in continuous contact with ISI handlers in Pakistan through social media, particularly WhatsApp.

On November 27, suspicious activity near the Sadhuwali military area in Sri Ganganagar was reported. Acting swiftly, the Border Intelligence Team detained suspect Badal and when his phone was checked, chats with several Pakistani numbers were discovered.

The IGP said, "The youth had been in touch with the ISI since the time of Operation Sindoor. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been in continuous contact with foreign and Pakistani WhatsApp numbers. He used to send pictures and videos of Army's activities in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat, including vehicle movements, military bases, bridges, roads, railway lines near the border, and new construction works."