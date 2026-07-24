Rajasthan: China-Trained Medical Graduate Dies By Suicide In Bharatpur
28-year-old who was preparing to practise medicine in India after receiving MBBS training in China, died by suicide, reports Shyamveer Singh.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Bharatpur: A 28-year-old medical graduate who had recently returned from China was found dead at his home in Rajendra Nagar of Bharatpur district. The police have initiated an investigation following a post-mortem examination, but the reason for the suspected suicide is still unclear.
ASI Tarachand of the RBM police outpost said that the police received information around 5.30 pm on July 23 that Anurag (28), a resident of Rajendra Nagar, had died by suicide. “Prima facie, no clear reason for the suicide has emerged. The matter is being investigated from all angles,” said Tarachand.
Family members immediately rushed him to the emergency ward of RBM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The post-mortem took place on Friday morning. A neighbour and advocate, Vijay Singh, stated that at the time of the incident, Anurag's mother had gone out to fetch milk, leaving him alone at home.
After his maternal uncle, Chandveer, arrived at the house and called out to him multiple times he received no response. Looking inside the room, he discovered that Anurag had died by suicide.
Locals rushed to the scene and took the youth to RBM Hospital, where he was declared dead. “Anurag had completed his MBBS in China. He returned to India last year after finishing his studies and had made preparations to sit for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), a mandatory test for foreign medical graduates,” said Singh.
Anurag was the only son of his parents. He lived with his mother in Rajendra Nagar, while his father, Dr Ashok Kumar, lives in Alwar.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
Also Read: