ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: China-Trained Medical Graduate Dies By Suicide In Bharatpur

Bharatpur: A 28-year-old medical graduate who had recently returned from China was found dead at his home in Rajendra Nagar of Bharatpur district. The police have initiated an investigation following a post-mortem examination, but the reason for the suspected suicide is still unclear.

ASI Tarachand of the RBM police outpost said that the police received information around 5.30 pm on July 23 that Anurag (28), a resident of Rajendra Nagar, had died by suicide. “Prima facie, no clear reason for the suicide has emerged. The matter is being investigated from all angles,” said Tarachand.

Family members immediately rushed him to the emergency ward of RBM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The post-mortem took place on Friday morning. A neighbour and advocate, Vijay Singh, stated that at the time of the incident, Anurag's mother had gone out to fetch milk, leaving him alone at home.

After his maternal uncle, Chandveer, arrived at the house and called out to him multiple times he received no response. Looking inside the room, he discovered that Anurag had died by suicide.