Anta Bypoll Result: Congress' Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' Leads By Nearly 5,000 Votes

Congress' Pramod Jain 'Bhaya's was leading independent candidate Naresh Meena by 4989 at the end of the 7th round.

Left to right: Independent Naresh Meena, Congress' Pramod Jail Bhaya and BJP's Morpal Suman in fray in the Anta assemby bypoll
Left to right: Independent Naresh Meena, Congress' Pramod Jail Bhaya and BJP's Morpal Suman in fray in the Anta assemby bypoll (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 14, 2025 at 11:06 AM IST

Jaipur: Congress candidate Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' is leading by nearly 5000 votes in the ongoing counting for bypoll to Anta constituency in Rajasthan.

According to the Election Commission's latest real-time update, 'Bhaya' had polled 26575 votes leading Independent Naresh Meena by 4989 votes by the end of 7th round. BJP's Morpal Suman stood third with 18408 votes.

As per the EC data, a total of 2,28,264 voters including 1,16,783 men and 1,11,477 women have sealed the fate of 15 candidates. The main fight on the Anta seat was believed to be between Congress' Pramod Jain Bhaya and BJP's Morpal Suman. But Independent Naresh Meena is emerging as a formidable candidate as the bypoll results advance ahead.

