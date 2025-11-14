ETV Bharat / state

Anta Bypoll Result: Congress' Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' Leads By Nearly 5,000 Votes

Left to right: Independent Naresh Meena, Congress' Pramod Jail Bhaya and BJP's Morpal Suman in fray in the Anta assemby bypoll ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Congress candidate Pramod Jain 'Bhaya' is leading by nearly 5000 votes in the ongoing counting for bypoll to Anta constituency in Rajasthan.

According to the Election Commission's latest real-time update, 'Bhaya' had polled 26575 votes leading Independent Naresh Meena by 4989 votes by the end of 7th round. BJP's Morpal Suman stood third with 18408 votes.