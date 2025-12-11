Rajasthan Businessman Duped Of Rs 12 Crore In Online Fake Gold Trading Scam
The victim was lured into the scam with significant profits through an online app for the amount he invested.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Police are probing a Rs 12 crore cyber fraud in which a gems and stones businessman was allegedly duped into investing in a fake gold-trading scheme promoted through WhatsApp.
According to the police, a complaint was filed at the SOG Cyber Crime Police Station, according to which the businessman was lured into the scheme with “promises of high returns”. “Cyber fraudsters sent him a link on WhatsApp and enticed him with a high return promise. By the time he realised the scheme was fraudulent, he had already lost Rs 12 crore,” they said.
Additional Director General SOG, Vishal Bansal, confirmed the case and said that the matter was under investigation. “The victim was drawn into the scam after significant profits were shown on an online app for the amount he invested. When he attempted to withdraw his earnings, he was asked to deposit additional money under the guise of various charges,” he said, citing the complaint.
However, instead of giving the business his profits, they demanded more money from him and carried out a “major fraud”, Bansal said.
Details of the fraud
According to the victim, the businessman received a WhatsApp link on September 25 from an app user identifying herself as ‘Kritika Thakur’ and duped him of a total of Rs 12 crore on different occasions.
“When I clicked the link, it redirected me to a website claiming high returns on gold trading. I was also asked to create an ID and log in. I was then given details of multiple bank accounts for deposits,” he said.
The complaint states that he first deposited Rs 5 lakh on October 7, after which the platform displayed a 15 per cent profit, which encouraged him further. “I went on to invest Rs 6 crore in several instalments until November 4. The platform then showed profits of more than Rs 3 crore,” he said.
When the businessman requested a withdrawal on November 7, customer service representatives told him that 30 per cent of the amount would be deducted as income tax. Over the following days, the fraudsters allegedly took an additional Rs 6 crore from him under the pretext of taxes and other charges. “Even after depositing the extra amount, I was not allowed to withdraw any money, prompting me to approach the SOG,” he said.
Meanwhile, police said the probe was already launched, and efforts are underway to trace the suspects and freeze the accounts used in the fraud.
