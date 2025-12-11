ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Businessman Duped Of Rs 12 Crore In Online Fake Gold Trading Scam

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police are probing a Rs 12 crore cyber fraud in which a gems and stones businessman was allegedly duped into investing in a fake gold-trading scheme promoted through WhatsApp.

According to the police, a complaint was filed at the SOG Cyber Crime Police Station, according to which the businessman was lured into the scheme with “promises of high returns”. “Cyber fraudsters sent him a link on WhatsApp and enticed him with a high return promise. By the time he realised the scheme was fraudulent, he had already lost Rs 12 crore,” they said.

Additional Director General SOG, Vishal Bansal, confirmed the case and said that the matter was under investigation. “The victim was drawn into the scam after significant profits were shown on an online app for the amount he invested. When he attempted to withdraw his earnings, he was asked to deposit additional money under the guise of various charges,” he said, citing the complaint.

However, instead of giving the business his profits, they demanded more money from him and carried out a “major fraud”, Bansal said.

Details of the fraud