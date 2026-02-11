ETV Bharat / state

Developed Rajasthan@2047: Budget Makes Large Outlays For Drinking Water Supply, Solar Parks

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma looks on as Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presents the state Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly ( PTI )

Jodhpur/Jaipur: The Rajasthan government today presented the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the budget, marking the third full budget of the Bhajanlal Sharma government and her third consecutive budget speech.

The main theme of the budget was "Developed Rajasthan@2047", framed with the slogan "Sankalp Se Siddhi". The budget focuses on youth, women, farmers, health, education, infrastructure, environment, and digital transformation. The government aims to strengthen the state's economy, increase employment, and improve the living standards of the general public.

The government said this budget is an important step towards developing Rajasthan with strong infrastructure, employment, welfare, and environmental protection. It also said the budget is based on the needs of the people, and will give new impetus to the state's progress.

The budget contains significant provisions for several sectors, with most announcements focusing on immediate relief and long-term development. It is divided into verticals like infrastructure development, industrial investment, human empowerment, social security, tourism and cultural heritage, good governance and digital transformation, agricultural development, and green growth. Concrete steps have been taken in all these areas to ensure Rajasthan becomes a developed state by 2047.

Major Announcements: Water And Solar

A provision of Rs 6,800 crore has been made for drinking water supply under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana. This will increase tap water connections in rural and urban areas by 3 lakh, and cover 6,245 villages. The development of 'Namo Van' and conservation of the Aravallis have also been announced.

An investment of Rs 3,000 crore will be made for new solar parks in Bikaner and Jaisalmer. Emphasis has been placed on promoting renewable energy.

Youth And Employment

Special emphasis has been placed on providing self-employment and job opportunities to the youth. Under the Chief Minister's Youth Self-Employment Scheme, 30,000 youth will receive 100 per cent subsidy on loans up to Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, 1 lakh youth will receive 100 per cent interest subsidy on loans up to Rs 10 lakh.

To bring transparency to competitive examinations, the Rajasthan State Testing Agency will be established, modelled after the National Testing Agency. Vocational education will be promoted in 500 new schools, and skill centers opened in 150 colleges. Students will benefit from e-vouchers and digital mentoring programmes.

Women's Empowerment, Financial Assistance

Several schemes have been announced to financially empower women. The loan limit under the 'Chief Minister Lakhpati Didi Yojana' has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. Women's BPOs will be established at the district level in rural areas, with a provision of Rs 100 crore.