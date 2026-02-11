Developed Rajasthan@2047: Budget Makes Large Outlays For Drinking Water Supply, Solar Parks
Diya Kumari's budget speech, with theme "Sankalp se Siddhi", also included major provisions for youth employment, farmer welfare and women empowerment.
Jodhpur/Jaipur: The Rajasthan government today presented the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the budget, marking the third full budget of the Bhajanlal Sharma government and her third consecutive budget speech.
The main theme of the budget was "Developed Rajasthan@2047", framed with the slogan "Sankalp Se Siddhi". The budget focuses on youth, women, farmers, health, education, infrastructure, environment, and digital transformation. The government aims to strengthen the state's economy, increase employment, and improve the living standards of the general public.
The government said this budget is an important step towards developing Rajasthan with strong infrastructure, employment, welfare, and environmental protection. It also said the budget is based on the needs of the people, and will give new impetus to the state's progress.
The budget contains significant provisions for several sectors, with most announcements focusing on immediate relief and long-term development. It is divided into verticals like infrastructure development, industrial investment, human empowerment, social security, tourism and cultural heritage, good governance and digital transformation, agricultural development, and green growth. Concrete steps have been taken in all these areas to ensure Rajasthan becomes a developed state by 2047.
Major Announcements: Water And Solar
A provision of Rs 6,800 crore has been made for drinking water supply under the Har Ghar Nal Yojana. This will increase tap water connections in rural and urban areas by 3 lakh, and cover 6,245 villages. The development of 'Namo Van' and conservation of the Aravallis have also been announced.
An investment of Rs 3,000 crore will be made for new solar parks in Bikaner and Jaisalmer. Emphasis has been placed on promoting renewable energy.
Youth And Employment
Special emphasis has been placed on providing self-employment and job opportunities to the youth. Under the Chief Minister's Youth Self-Employment Scheme, 30,000 youth will receive 100 per cent subsidy on loans up to Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, 1 lakh youth will receive 100 per cent interest subsidy on loans up to Rs 10 lakh.
To bring transparency to competitive examinations, the Rajasthan State Testing Agency will be established, modelled after the National Testing Agency. Vocational education will be promoted in 500 new schools, and skill centers opened in 150 colleges. Students will benefit from e-vouchers and digital mentoring programmes.
Women's Empowerment, Financial Assistance
Several schemes have been announced to financially empower women. The loan limit under the 'Chief Minister Lakhpati Didi Yojana' has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. Women's BPOs will be established at the district level in rural areas, with a provision of Rs 100 crore.
'Banking Sakhis' will be created, and 'Rajsakhi Stores' will be opened at divisional headquarters. 7,500 Anganwadi centres will be developed as 'Nandghars', for which a provision of Rs 250 crore has been made. Women from self-help groups will establish 50 new enterprises related to millets and spices. Under the Chief Minister's Nari Shakti Udyam Protsahan Yojana, self-help groups will receive loans up to Rs 1 crore.
Relief For Farmers
The budget has allocated Rs 11,300 crore for agriculture and allied sectors. The target is to provide interest-free short-term loans of Rs 25,000 crore, with the government bearing the interest of Rs 800 crore. The government will also provide 50,000 new solar pumps, subsidies for drip-sprinklers to 3 lakh farmers, Rs 228 crore for 20,000 km of fencing, and Rs 585 crore for 36,000 farm ponds. Under 'Mission Raj Gift', farmers will receive free seed and agricultural equipment subsidies. Affordable electricity will be provided to shrimp farmers, with focus on market infrastructure.
Health and Social Security
The budget also includes significant announcements for healthcare services. The 'Rajmamata Yojana' focuses on mental health, with a Mental Health Center of Excellence to be established at SMS College, Jaipur.
The 'Chief Minister's Ayushman Yojana' and 'Nirogi Yojana' provide free treatment to all. The 'Moksha Vahini' scheme will transport bodies of accident victims to their homes. Rs 500 crore has been allocated to build rest houses in hospitals. The 'Raj Suraksha Yojana' has been announced for critically ill patients.
Infrastructure And Environment
The budget includes a provision of Rs 1,800-2,000 crore for infrastructure, including the construction of new roads and bridges. For road safety, 2,000 cameras will be installed, while Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the construction of the 'Atal Path' expressway.
The state will also get 200 new EV and 60 new CNG stations. Stamp duty has been reduced from 1 per cent to 0.5 per cent, with a maximum limit of Rs 1 lakh. Non-commercial vehicles relocated from other states will get a 50 per cent discount on registration fees.
Tourism And Culture
The 'Thar Circuit' will be established, and an ultra-luxury tourism hub will be developed in Jaisalmer with Rs 5,000 crore. For the conservation of Shekhawati Havelis, Rs 200 crore has been allocated. Next-generation citizen centric reforms include survey for a new airport, AI policy and Centre of Excellence, expansion of digital services.
