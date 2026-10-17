ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Borewell Tragedy: 9-Year-Old Boy Pulled Out Dead As 40-Hour Rescue Operation Proves Futile

Visuals from rescue operation launched to pull Bhomaram out of the borewell ( ETV Bharat )

Phalodi: The rescue operation to pull out a nine-year-old boy, who had accidentally fallen into a borewell in Nausar village in Lohawat area of Phalodi district on Thursday, ended in the wee hours of Saturday after nearly 40 hours of efforts. However, the boy could not be saved, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Bhomaram. According to officials, the joint operation by the administration and rescue teams concluded at around 3:30 AM on Saturday.

Officials said the borewell is more than 1,050 feet deep, while Bhomaram was trapped at a depth exceeding 600 feet. The presence of a large rock approximately 15-20 feet above the child created technical challenges for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel. Racing against time, the administration used alternative methods, including locally devised techniques, to overcome the obstruction and reach the boy. "Teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and the local administration worked tirelessly to rescue the child. Efforts were made to reach him by digging a parallel pit using heavy machinery; however, the operation took a significant amount of time due to the depth and the collapsing soil. Immediately after the rescue, Bhomaram was shifted by ambulance to the government hospital in Lohawat, where he was declared dead by doctors," a senior official said.