Rajasthan Govt Blacklists 7 Pharma Firms, Bans 40 Medicines In Biggest Crackdown Ever In A Single Year

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation (RMSC) has blacklisted seven pharmaceutical companies and banned 40 medicines after they failed to meet the quality standards during testing, in what is being claimed as the highest number of debarments in a single year since the corporation was formed.

The Corporation has given clear orders that from now on, no medicines would be purchased from these firms.

State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said, "Strict action has been taken against firms supplying poor-quality medicines under the Chief Minister Free Medicine Scheme. As a result, seven firms and 40 medicines have been debarred this year."

Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore said that between 2011-12 and 2024-25, a total of 26 companies were banned. But in the financial year 2025-26 alone, seven companies have been banned for allegedly supplying substandard medicines or not supplying medicines at all. Their 40 products have also been banned, the biggest action so far in any financial year. This apart, fines have been imposed on companies in six cases.

As per the Corporation's qualilty policy, when a medicine is found to be substandard at the initial level, its sample is sent to the government drug testing laboratory for confirmation. Also, a letter is sent to the Drug Controller, who then collects samples from the district drug warehouse and gets them tested at the government lab. Apart from the Corporation's own testing, drug control officers in various districts also collect random samples for testing. When the drug testing laboratory confirms that a medicine is substandard, the case is presented before the disciplinary committee. The firm is issued a notice and given a chance to respond. Based on tender conditions and guidelines related to blacklisting and debarment, the disciplinary committee decides on debarment or a fine for a fixed period.

Firms Banned:

The corporation has banned five firms for five years for supplying substandard or adulterated medicines.

1. M/s Arian Healthcare: Ciprofloxacin and Dexamethasone eye and ear drops

2. M/s Agron Remedies Pvt. Ltd.: Cefuroxime Axetil tablets and Tobramycin eye drops

3. M/s Effi Parenterals: Calcium and Vitamin D3 tablets

4. JPEE Drugs: Calcium and Vitamin D3 suspension

5. M/s Sai Parenterals Ltd.: Heparin Sodium injection

Two firms have been banned for three years for not following service conditions:

1. M/s Biogenetic Drugs Pvt. Ltd.

2. M/s Smilax Healthcare Drug Company

MEDICINES/PRODUCTS BANNED:

A total of 40 medicines have been banned after their samples failed quality checks.

Those facing three-year ban include:

Maxwell Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.: Primaquine tablet

Scott Edil Pharmacia Ltd.: Heparin Sodium injection

Yakka Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.: Calcium and Vitamin D3 suspension